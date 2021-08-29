Tim Malcolm’s ex Veronica Rodriguez suffers minor injuries after car accident in Charlotte — Exclusive photos

Veronica Rodriguez suffered minor injuries after a car accident in Charlotte. Pic credit: TLC

UPDATE: Veronica Rodriguez’s foot is broken in three places and she will need surgery.

Veronica Rodriguez, best known to 90 Day Fiance fans as Tim Malcolm’s ex and Chloe’s mom, has suffered minor injuries as a result of a car accident on Sunday afternoon.

A source close to Veronica shared news of the accident as well as photos of Veronica’s car exclusively with Monsters & Critics.

We were able to learn that Veronica was taken to the emergency room with minor injuries. And while we haven’t received a complete report yet, it is believed that she may have broken her foot.

Veronica’s daughter Chloe was in the car with her when it happened, which was roughly 2:45 pm on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chloe is said to be doing OK and is currently in the care of one of Veronica’s relatives.

Photos of Veronica’s car after the crash

Photos of Veronica’s car were shared exclusively with Monsters & Critics as seen below. It’s not clear yet just how extensive the damage to the 90 Day Fiance cast member’s BMW there is or if the car will be totaled at this point, since the accident is still so new.

However, we were told that what happened to Veronica’s car is nothing compared to what the other car looked like, with airbags deployed. We were unable to acquire photos of the other car.

Veronica Rodriguez on 90 Day Fiance

Veronica Rodriguez was most recently seen on the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day Bares All, where she revealed how she and Tim first met. As it turns out, she was only 23 years old at the time and she boldly walked up and introduced herself to him at the bar. Tim was 28 years old at the time.

90 Day Fiance fans have fallen in love with Tim’s ex during her appearances on 90 Day Bares All as well as 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, where she and Tim pair up to talk about the other couples on 90 Day Fiance and its various spinoffs.

She was first introduced to us in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, when Tim Malcolm was on his way to Colombia to meet up with Jeniffer Tarazona. We all know how that relationship worked out and while Jeniffer seems to have gone her own way, Tim and Veronica remain very much an active part of the 90 Day Fiance family.

We’re hoping to hear a positive update on Veronica in regard to her injuries, as this accident is still so fresh, it’s still not known how much damage was done.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.