Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz shares support for wife Katie Maloney, says ‘go and be Katie’

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz says he doesn’t want his wife, Katie Maloney, to lose herself in their marriage. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are about as solid as they come. The couple who have been together for over 10 years have been open about their relationship since the Vanderpump Rules cameras began rolling and despite some typical drama currently playing out in Season 9, Tom and Katie are all but unshakeable.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Tom and Katie sat down together and got real about the success of their relationship and revealed why they believed they should act as supporting characters in each other’s lives.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney get real about the role they play in each other’s lives

While chatting on her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Tom opened up about his belief that Katie should still be herself and live her own life, even though they’re married.

It turns out that Tom isn’t a huge fan of the theory that individuals should be completely joined in unison once they tie the knot and instead encourages Katie to keep her independence and live her own life.

“I don’t know if I love the idea of two becoming one,” Tom admitted. “I guess it’s kind of a romantic notion.”

He continued to elaborate that they are “partners” but he doesn’t think that should mean that Katie lose herself in the process.

“You are my partner. I love you and we’re a team. But, like, you’re still Katie Maloney. Go out there, chill with your friends, do your thing. I give you your space,” Tom stated.

He also clarified that they spend most of their time together but that doesn’t mean Katie isn’t her own person.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We love each other. We spend most of our time together but go and be Katie Maloney. Don’t get lost in Tom Schwartz,” she shared before jokingly stating, “I mean, sometimes get lost in Tom Schwartz, but you know [what I mean].”

Tom Schwartz’s new business venture with Tom Sandoval has him stuck between his wife and BFF

Despite their solid marriage, Tom and Katie are still dealt their fair share of conflict, and much of it is currently playing out in Season 9. Tom has moved into a new business venture with his business partner and BFF Tom Sandoval. The pair have decided to open another bar without the help of their TomTom supporter Lisa Vanderpump.

And while the two Tom’s have plenty of ideas for the new bar, Katie has wanted a piece of the action and suggested that she would be able to help make the bar a success. Naturally, this rubbed Sandoval the wrong way, he didn’t like Katie sticking her nose into their business and all but begged her to stay in her own lane.

The waters may currently be choppy, but it’s far from a hopeless situation. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Katie shared that she sees admirable qualities in Sandoval despite their bickering.

She admitted that Sandoval goes “above and beyond” for his friends and has impeccable attention to detail in his outfits.

Sandoval seemingly echoed Katie’s admissions during his own interview on Watch What Happens Live.

“We love each other, man. We have very strong personalities. So yeah, like, we do butt heads, but I frickin’ love Katie, dude. I love Katie so much,” he said in response to a fan question.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.