Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval shows Katie Maloney some love as she models new outfit

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval left a highly supportive comment on Katie Maloney’s most recent Instagram post. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney have continually butted heads throughout Season 9, and it has had many VPR viewers questioning if they have a real disdain for one another.

Considering that Katie is married to Sandoval’s BFF Tom Schwartz, the tension between them can often feel tricky to navigate. So, it’s no surprise that Katie wanting in on Sandoval and Schwartz’s newest business venture, a bar they’ve affectionately named Schwartz and Sandy’s, has rubbed Sandoval the wrong way.

However, despite this, Sandoval and Katie have maintained that they don’t, in fact, hate each other. And over on Katie’s most recent post to social media, Sandoval left an encouraging comment for the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host that all but proves what she previously said about her husband’s best friend.

Tom Sandoval shows Katie Maloney some love as she models new outfit on social media

Over on Katie’s Instagram, she regularly keeps her fans and followers updated with her outfits by posting full-length OOTDs (outfits of the day) showing off her signature style.

In her most recent post, Katie posed in a stellar, olive green, two-piece ensemble. The button-up top was adorned with a dramatic collar along with flared and pleated sleeves. The sleeves matched the cropped bottoms which had the same bell-bottom type feeling, as the top.

“Holiday hosting with the mosting… looking like I belong on top of a Christmas tree!!!” she captioned the post.

The look was admittedly more festive than Katie’s usual outfits and it drew in plenty of attention from both her followers and co-stars (both past and present).

Sign up for our newsletter!

And the first to show up was none other than Sandoval, who couldn’t help but support the fierce look.

“Katie… absolutely LOVE this look!” he wrote.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Katie previously complimented Sandoval’s keen eye for fashion

With the tensions rising between Sandoval and Katie during the current season of Vanderpump Rules, the two have had to set the record straight about their feelings for one another. And what makes Sandoval’s comment on Katie’s outfit all the more important is the fact that Katie herself pointed out that Sandoval actually has a keen eye for fashion.

When asked what she appreciated the most about Sandoval’s fashion sense during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Katie shared, “The extra-ness. The attention to detail. The man can accessorize.”

Then during an interview with his BFF Tom Schwartz, Sandoval also openly admitted that he and Katie both have strong personalities and that’s what continues to cause conflict between them, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t love there.

“We love each other, man. We have very strong personalities. So yeah, like, we do butt heads, but I frickin’ love Katie, dude. I love Katie so much,” Sandoval shared.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.