Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval gives update on Tom Schwartz, shares why he’s ‘quiet’ on social media

Pump Rules star Tom Sandoval gave a life update on his BFF and co-star Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has seen his BFF Tom Schwartz go through incredibly trying times within the last year, and now he’s finally giving an update on his friend’s state of mind.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Schwartz and his wife Katie Maloney announced their separation back in March 2022. The news came as a shock to longtime fans and viewers as the couple had been together for well over a decade.

In their separate social media announcements it was revealed Katie had initiated their split and was ultimately the party to follow through with filing for divorce.

Since then, Schwartz has continued to navigate the single life while still maintaining he has great love and respect for his soon-to-be ex-wife.

In addition to his marital drama, Schwartz also opened a new lounge with Sandoval which has kept both men on their toes.

Unfortunately for Schwartz, the stress doesn’t stop there. He’s also made headlines in recent weeks for his alleged hookup with co-star Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Mexico wedding.

In a recent interview, Sandoval gave an update on Schwartz’s life these days and dished on how he’s handled recent stressors.

Speaking with E! News, Sandoval weighed in on everything Schwartz has on his plate these days, and as it turns out, the two rely on one another for support.

“Schwartz has been a little quiet on social media lately,” Sandoval pointed out. “He’s over all been, like, I mean obviously he has his ups and downs.”

Sandoval continued to elaborate that their lounge, Schwartz & Sandy’s, has kept them very busy in recent months. He noted their newest business venture has taken its toll “emotionally, mentally, physically, [and] financially.”

“And, you know, obviously with going through a divorce and going through changes in his life — dealing with family stuff. I mean, he’s definitely had his ups and downs,” Sandoval added.

Thankfully, Schwartz seems to still be able to look at the brighter side of things and is in “a decent mindset.”

Sandoval concluded that although viewers will have to tune into the new season to watch it all unfold, he can share that Schwartz has “been pretty positive and pretty optimistic in his life.”

Tom Sandoval says friendship with Tom Schwartz has been put to the ‘test’

Further in the same interview, Sandoval delved into the effort it has taken for him and Schwartz to successfully pull off the launch of their new place.

He noted that the speed bumps they’ve encountered since opening have been stressful and have contributed to some trying times for their friendship.

However, Sandoval clarified that although he feels their friendship has been put to the “test” in recent years, he believes their friendship has come out even stronger than before.

“We’re there to help each other out,” Tom added.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.