Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder apologizes, talks the side effects of ‘quitting Xanax’

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder revealed coming off of her medication had some serious side effects for her and apologized for how she previously behaved.

The Off With My Head author got real about her experience coming off of Xanax in a recent episode of her now-revived podcast.

Stassi found herself fired alongside her longtime co-star Kristen Doute back in 2020 following allegations of racially charged behavior against their castmate Faith Stowers.

Both Pump Rules cast members were dismissed after it was revealed they had reported Faith to authorities for a crime she did not commit.

Shortly after their firing, Stassi’s popular Straight Up with Stassi podcast was promptly removed from the podcast’s hosting platform Radio.com, and the company released a statement condemning Stassi’s actions.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Stassi’s podcast has made its return, and in a new episode, Stassi apologized to her podcast guest Jackie Schimmel who had been a guest on one of Stassi’s last podcast episodes before its hiatus.

Pump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder apologizes for behavior, blames pregnancy and ‘quitting Xanax’

While speaking to fellow podcaster Jackie Schimmel, Stassi addressed her past behavior and acknowledged she felt it deserved an explanation.

Jackie was one of Stassi’s last guests to appear on her podcast prior to it being removed from most streaming platforms in May 2020.

“I’m just, like, trying to make up for the final podcast episode that we did two and a half years [ago], right before June 2020,” Stassi shared.

Jackie noted the episode in question happened right before Stassi’s removal from both Vanderpump Rules and the hiatus of the podcast when she was “socially excommunicated.”

“When I was socially excommunicated, yes,” she added.

“I was so horrible on the podcast because I [had] just found I was pregnant,” Stassi continued. “And I was coming off of being like, ‘Okay, well now I have to … Like, I’m quitting Xanax, the Juul, and alcohol, and I am a twitchy motherf*****.”

Stassi reveals she kept the rights to Straight Up with Stassi podcast content despite removal from platform

Although Stassi’s podcast content was removed from most streaming platforms in 2020, the mom of one revealed she never lost the rights to the content itself.

During the same podcast episode, Stassi explained that her past podcast episodes weren’t actually removed. They were simply “hidden” from listeners.

Stassi elaborated that the content was sent back to her during that time so she could have the final say in what happened to the content.

Despite the frustration and uncertainty surrounding her then, Stassi stated she at least understood there was a time to talk and a time to listen. Following the consequences of her actions, Stassi admitted it was time for her to step back and listen — and this was her reasoning for taking her time stepping back into podcasting.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.