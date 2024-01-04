Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy slam Tom Sandoval for tiger video

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy have slammed Tom Sandoval for a tiger video he took in Thailand.

The other day, Tom shared a video clip of him visiting a tiger zoo during his recent travels.

In the footage, Tom can be seen sitting down while a tiger climbs on him and then later feeding the tiger.

It didn’t take long for the video to be reshared, causing outrage at Tom for supporting animals in captivity.

Two of Tom’s Vanderpump Rules costars have spoken out, putting him on blast for his actions.

Lala and James are coming for Tom again and making it clear his behavior is not cool.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy slams Tom Sandoval over tiger photo

In the comments section of the @pumprules Instagram post of the video, James kicked off the outrage by using his infamous line from the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show.

“Just a Worm 🪱 without a mustache now 🤦‍♂️……. 😂,” James wrote.

The DJ came back with another response to let fans know he would never do what Tom did.

“I would never go to a place like this , …… Let them all run free !! 🐅 ❤️ always found this cruel and so sad,” James expressed.

Tom was also called out by Lala, someone who has no problems putting him or anyone else on blast.

Lala Kent’s ‘appalled’ at her Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval

Instead of replying to a social media post, Lala used Instagram Stories to send a message to Tom and others who support keeping animals in captivity.

“I am appalled by the photo my cast member took with a tiger in captivity. This topic has been close to my heart for many years,” Lala shared.

“What is disguised as ‘fun’ and ‘cool’ is, in fact, animal abuse. It’s heartbreaking. I’ve made noise about educating yourselves, & here I am to tell you again… Do not support places like this.”

Lala has been a huge advocate for captive wildlife over the years, so it’s not surprising she has words for Tom.

This is just the latest thing that has Tom Sandoval coming under fire. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will see the fallout of Scandoval and share more insight into how Tom fits into the friend group.

Right now, though, James Kennedy and Lala Kent aren’t happy with Tom for supporting animals in captivity.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on Tuesday, January 30, at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Bravo.