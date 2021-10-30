Vanderpump Rules: Sneak peek has James Kennedy concerned about Raquel Leviss’ nose job

James is concerned about Raquel’s meeting with a plastic surgeon after her nose job in Vanderpump Rules sneak peek. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have been riding their post-engagement high for quite some time now. After watching the romantic proposal play out earlier this season, it’s hard not to feel the love between them.

However, in a new sneak peek for the next episode of Vanderpump Rules, James couldn’t help but weigh in on Raquel’s pending nose job follow-up.

To make matters worse, James doesn’t seem all that concerned about Raquel’s wellbeing. Instead, he’s stuck focusing on how the doctor will view him and whether or not he’ll still like Raquel’s face.

James is concerned about Raquel’s upcoming appointment with Lisa Vanderpump’s doctor

In the sneak peek, shared below by @pumprules on Instagram, Raquel tells James she’s going to be seeing Lisa’s doctor for a follow-up on her nose job. And while this doesn’t seem like a big deal, she also reveals that she plans to tell the doctor about James “bumping” her nose shortly after her cast comes off.

“A week after my cast was off, James goes in for a kiss so hard he hit my nose,” Raquel admits in her confessional.

“Don’t make the bumping a big deal,” James fires back, clearly frustrated at the prospect of looking bad.

James then proceeds to tell Raquel that he’s concerned that her face is going to change if she continues going under the knife. And while he tries to play it off as a joke, it’s clear that the issue really bothers him.

Given that James seems to care deeply about his appearance, it’s no surprise that the idea of Raquel’s face changing causes him grief.

James and Raquel continue planning their wedding despite the drama around her ring

James and Raquel are clearly going on a journey through Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, and after their engagement episode, the couple made their rounds on the media circuit to share in their happiness.

However, one topic that came up during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, had James squirming in his seat.

When James proposed to Raquel, the ring was set in a Tiffany & Co. box and James carried on to claim that the ring was indeed from Tiffany & Co. and that it cost over $100,000. It turned out that this simply wasn’t the case.

On the contrary, the ring was not from the famous luxury dealer — but James insists the diamond is. He told host Andy Cohen that he even has certification and insurance on the stone.

And it seems that Raquel isn’t all that concerned about the matter. She dished that the couple is hoping to tie the knot sometime in 2023.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.