Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion will answer hard-hitting questions — Here’s what we know

The Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion is setting up to be a dramatic event. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules wrapped up Season 9 with plenty of the usual drama. Now that it’s concluded, the highly anticipated reunion episodes are just around the corner. And by the sounds of it, there is plenty of tea to spill.

None of the current Vanderpump Rules cast was spared when it came to Season 9 drama and conflict. From Lala Kent and Scheana Shay seemingly hashing out their grievances in the premiere episode, to James Kennedy confronting Brock Davies for thinking he could secretly marry Scheana in the season finale, there is plenty for the cast to delve into come the reunion.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Reunion Part 1 to feature James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss breakup news

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss had a whirlwind season. A major part of their storyline included the elaborate Coachella themed proposal James planned thanks to help from his co-star Tom Sandoval.

However, once rumors began swirling that James and Raquel announced their split during the reunion, the former couple wasted no time in confirming the news.

During the reunion, viewers will watch it all unfold as the cast learns of the breakup and ultimately the end of James’ and Raquel’s engagement.

Brock Davies is also set to address the issues he encountered with James throughout the season as well. And after James’ explosive reaction to learning of Brock’s secret plan to marry Scheana while the group celebrated his engagement to Raquel, the conversation is bound to get heavy.

But it isn’t just James and Raquel who take center stage during the reunion. Longstanding friendships are also slated to get into heavy conversations too. In fact, Katie Maloney and Tom Sandoval will being going head-to-head once again in their opinions on the new bar and Sandoval’s friendship with Katie’s husband, Tom Schwartz.

Charli Burnett’s storyline may have been smaller than several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars’, but she’ll have a showdown with Scheana over the ups and downs of their friendship as well. Charli has maintained that despite all the pressure Scheana was under with becoming a new mom, she hasn’t been a good friend to her.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Reunion Part 2 will delve into demise of Lala Kent’s relationship with Randall Emmett

Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion will delve into details around Lala Kent and her split from film producer Randall Emmett. The pair, who split in October, ended over allegations of infidelity, so if Lala is spilling the tea on the Randall scandal, it could be momentous.

Brock and James will be continuing their conversation as Brock and Scheana go to bat trying to defend their secret wedding idea. Given how paranoid Tom Sandoval was at the idea of the whole thing, it won’t be surprising if Brock and Scheana end up alone in the argument.

As viewers already know, Katie and Ariana Madix agreed to go into a business of their own and open a sandwich shop aptly named Something About Her. However, details for the reunion tease that Ariana is set to unleash on Katie after her integrity comes into question.

Needless to say there is plenty in store for the two part Vanderpump Rules reunion, so tune in on both nights to watch it all play out.

Part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion airs Tuesday, January 25 at 9/8c followed by Part 2 of the Season 9 reunion on Wednesday, January 26 at 9/8c on Bravo.