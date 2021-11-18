Vanderpump Rules: Are Lala Kent and Scheana Shay still friends?

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay have always had a rocky friendship — so where do they stand now? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/Admedia

Similar to its prior seasons, Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has been a rollercoaster for the cast. Right out of the gate, the group delved into deep water with one another and considering the extended hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was plenty of drama to sift through.

And naturally, longtime castmates Lala Kent and Scheana Shay had a good deal of their own drama that needed sorting.

2020 was a big year for some of the Vanderpump Rules cast as four of the ladies welcomed their first children in what was dubbed the Vanderpump Rules Baby Boom. Lala, Scheana, and their former castmates Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright all gave birth within the first half of the year.

But what should have been a celebratory and bonding time was clouded by Lala and Scheana continuously throwing shade at one another. And while this wasn’t the first spat between the women (let’s be honest, there are four seasons worth), it’s clear that there were some hurt feelings along the way.

Scheana accused Lala of not being there when she needed her most

In June of last year, Scheana was dealt a devastating blow when she miscarried at just six and a half weeks pregnant. And according to Scheana, she had reached out to Lala in the hopes that her friend would be a shoulder to cry on.

The women ended up spending the rest of the year throwing continuous shade at one another on various platforms.

Lala spoke out and told Lisa Vanderpump about the state of her friendship with Scheana after learning that the topic had come up on Scheana’s Scheananigans podcast.

“What triggered it was I didn’t invite her to my gender reveal,” Lala said at the time. “And when she started turning my gender reveal into a platform for her low-level podcast. Just, like, don’t make my gender reveal about you.”

Scheana hit back during a podcast interview with Zack Peter.

“I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that,” Scheana told the #NoFliter podcast host. “Because honestly, for the last three years, I felt myself forcing a friendship with her.”

Did Lala Kent and Scheana Shay manage to mend their friendship?

The premiere episode of Season 9 found Lala and Scheana confronting their nearly year-long drama.

They sat down and seemingly hashed out their issues despite both of them being reluctant to accept responsibility in the situation. Although hesitant, Scheana and Lala both shed tears for their missed opportunity in sharing their pregnancy experience with one another.

“I want your kid and my kid to be friends,” Lala said.

Of course, the path of Lala and Scheana’s friendship is never one that runs smoothly. In more recent episodes, the new moms have started butting heads once again. And it all started after Lala learned that Scheana’s fiance, Brock Davies, had spoken or seen his kids in years.

After she expressed her concern, Scheana was left feeling offended that Brock wasn’t being given the opportunity to prove himself. And that led to another confrontation during tea at Villa Rosa with Lisa and the other Vanderpump Rules ladies with Scheana in tears and all but begging Lala to mind her own business.

There’s still plenty of drama to play out in Season 9, but so far it doesn’t seem that Scheana and Lala are quite ready to let their friendship implode again.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.