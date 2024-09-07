Vanderpump Rules Season 12 finally gets a filming update — What’s the catch?

When Bravo put Vanderpump Rules on pause earlier this year, there were concerns the addictive reality series would never return.

The cast has moved on to other projects, so bringing them all back together would be a challenge.

Thankfully, we have an update about the series’ future, which is good news for those who have been waiting for more episodes.

TMZ reports that Vanderpump Rules Season 12 is gearing up for a fall 2024 production date, the first time the show hasn’t been filmed in the summer.

However, a change was needed after Season 11, which was a frustrating low for the long-running series in the aftermath of Scandoval.

With the cast still fixated on the scandal, the show felt like stale news to viewers, and the ratings took a big hit.

It’s still unclear which cast members would be interested in a comeback for Season 11.

The cast is booked and busy

As we said, many of them have moved on to other projects.

Ariana Madix hosted Love Island USA and has been killing it on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Tom Schwartz has been filming Summer House, while Tom Sandoval is filming any reality series he is given, including The Traitors.

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are both filming for The Valley Season 2.

It will be interesting to see which cast members return because it’s clear that Vanderpump Rules Season 12 will only succeed with a shakeup.

Fans have long called for the show to return to its roots with a crop of twentysomethings working for Lisa Vanderpump, and those fans may be getting their wish in some capacity.

TMZ has confirmed that a pilot for a new spinoff set at SUR with an entirely new cast has been filming over the last few weeks.

The latest Vanderpump Rules spinoff may not get picked up

The project has yet to score an official green light from Bravo, but it depends on how filming plays out.

There’s also a chance that some of the cast could be folded into Vanderpump Rules Season 12.

That nugget of information means that the Vanderpump Rules Season 12 cast is not currently set in stone and will probably be confirmed later this year.

With The Valley already being a worthy successor to Vanderpump Rules, there will be questions about whether a third show in that universe is overkill.

Then again, Bravo knows a lot about expanding franchises, so we’ll reserve judgment until the show or the new stars hit TV screens.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus. Season 12 is expected to premiere in 2025. Stream Seasons 1-11 on Peacock.