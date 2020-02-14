Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay has a new boyfriend

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

While Scheana Shay may be single on the current season of Vanderpump Rules, she now has a boyfriend. Scheana has been dating Brock Davies. He is an Australian rugby player.

They have only been dating for a few months. However, Scheana seems to think he may be “the one.” She told Bravo TV in a video interview on Valentine’s Day that “she doesn’t believe she was ever truly fully happy until now.”

Her past relationships have played out on Vanderpump Rules. In the beginning, she was dating Michael Shay. They got married on the show but divorced a few years later.

Scheana has had several relationships play out on Vanderpump Rules

Not long after divorcing Michael Shay, Scheana dated Rob Valletta.

Castmates were extremely annoyed about how they thought she shoved that relationship in everyone’s face. She also had brief flings with Max, Brett, and Adam on Vanderpump Rules as well.

Now the 34-year-old said she “found her king.”

Scheana said, “My new relationship honestly feels like the first real one I’ve ever been in. I don’t think I actually was ever truly fully happy until now.”

She continued, “I think I told myself I was happy. I acted like the whole world was sunshine and rainbows when, in reality, it’s not. But I think you know it’s like you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince, and I found a king.”

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until next season to see their relationship. Scheana and Brock started dating after season 8 wrapped.

Things happened very quickly. They went on vacation just five weeks after meeting in San Diego.

The couple has already traveled out of the country together

They have reportedly traveled to Australia, where Brock is from. They also went to Bali. Scheana posted a photo of their trip. In the post, she wrote, “Single Scheana died in Bali.”

Their romance seems to have moved quickly, but they seem very happy! Only time will tell if the couple is meant to be or not.

Scheana admitted that her age plays a role. She said, “I think for every person it’s different. For some, you can move really quickly. For some, you might want to move slower.”

She continued, “But for me, I’m like I’m 34, I’m divorced, I want to know right away if it’s going to work. I don’t want to waste months and months of time, of trying to take it slow and playing games. I’m too old for that.”

According to Brock’s Instagram page, he already has two kids. It looks like Scheana could become a stepmother one day!

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.