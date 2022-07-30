Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay gives sneak peek at her custom wedding gown

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay teased fans with a glimpse of her wedding dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding is just around the corner, and as the couple get down to the nitty-gritty details of pulling off the elaborate event, things are finally beginning to take shape — literally.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules was a special time for the couple. Not only did their newborn daughter Summer Moon make her first reality television appearance, but they also got engaged.

Of course, their engagement didn’t come without its own set of hiccups. Brock had initially planned a top secret proposal that would include a built-in wedding while the group was on a trip together. However, because the trip was to celebrate the engagement of James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, Brock was ultimately convinced to change his plans to avoid any sort of conflict.

And it turns out that was the right call because it has allowed the couple to take their time and truly plan the wedding of their dreams.

Although this won’t be Scheana’s first wedding, she’s put forth just as much effort in the planning of the wedding as she did with her first. It’s still up in the air as to whether or not their wedding will be caught on camera and featured in the new season.

So in the meantime, Scheana has been giving her followers online tiny tidbits of information as to what they can expect.

Pump Rules star Scheana Shay teases custom wedding gown

Over on her Instagram Stories, Scheana shared a snap of herself during a recent fitting for her wedding gown.

Not wanting to give too much away, Scheana posed turned to the side with a snakeskin printed mini skirt on the bottom and the hands of her dress’ designers covering the custom top being fitted.

Scheana captioned the picture, “Wedding dress in progress.”

With the wedding just weeks away, time is of the essence to ensure everything runs according to plan. Though, knowing Scheana, she’s already planned every aspect of the day down to the second.

Scheana and Brock set to wed in Mexico next month

When Scheana and Brock initially discussed their wedding plans, the couple shared their hopes to tie the knot in Bali, a place that was near and dear to their hearts and a place closer to Brock’s family. The plan was also set to take place in November.

At the time, when asked if Scheana’s wedding would be included in Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming season, Scheana admitted she wasn’t sure since it would be happening during the show’s off season.

However, those plans didn’t last long and were quickly replaced by plans to wed in Mexico in August. Scheana and Brock have managed to keep the exact date a secret, but if they do end up saying “I do” in August, there’s a good chance the wedding will be featured in the show’s new season.

Viewers will have to keep their eyes peeled in order to see if the wedding makes it onto their television screens.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.