Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay explains Summer Moon’s haircut mishap

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revealed the funny moment that ended in a hair mishap for her daughter. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Since welcoming her daughter Summer Moon in April 2021 with her now-fiance Brock Davies, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has been keeping her fans and followers updated with each milestone of the little one’s life.

In addition to regular social media updates on Scheana and Brock’s own social media accounts, Scheana also created a social media account dedicated solely to Summer Moon’s life updates.

Similar to her own accounts, Scheana shares pictures from Summer Moon’s exciting adventures as a now 1-year-old baby and captions most posts from her daughter’s perspective.

This was the case in a recent share where it was revealed that Scheana and Summer Moon experienced a home haircut mishap that ended with a laugh.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay reveals home haircut mistake with daughter Summer Moon

Taking to Summer Moon’s Instagram account, it was revealed that the mother-daughter duo had quite the mishap with Summer Moon’s most recent haircut.

As it turns out, despite their best efforts to keep everything straight and aligned, there was no stopping the little one and making her sit still for a lengthy period of time.

Scheana shared a series of images of herself and Summer Moon from a party they recently attended. Decked out in their best fairy attire, the mom and daughter were all smiles on the sunny day.

Scheana stunned in a bright blue voluminous mini dress complete with puffed sleeves, while Summer Moon matched in a light yellow and blue tulle dress and matching pigtails with bows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On full display in the shots were Summer Moon’s bangs. And although they looked adorable, they were slightly off-kilter.

From her daughter’s perspective, Scheana jokingly captioned the post, “Mom cut my bangs and I moved… 🤪”

Scheana prepares for her upcoming wedding to Brock Davies – Will it be featured in Season 10?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana and Brock are in the process of planning their wedding. After a failed attempt to secretly tie the knot in Season 9, the couple decided to take their time and plan the wedding of their dreams.

Initially, Scheana revealed they would wed in Bali since it held such a special place in their hearts and would be easier for Brock’s New Zealand family members to attend. However, as per her most recent wedding update, the pair now plans to move their wedding destination to Mexico and have it take place sometime this August.

Despite revealing the destination and relative timeline, Scheana has opted to keep the actual date under wraps for the time being but admitted she would be open to having the wedding filmed and featured in Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming season.

“I’m obviously open to it. Everything in my life has been filmed up to this point,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop back in September 2021.

Viewers will have to tune in to find out if Scheana and Brock’s wedding makes it into the season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.