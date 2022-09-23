Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay channels early 2000s vibe during Las Vegas trip with co-stars

Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix recently enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 10 may have wrapped, but that doesn’t mean there’s been an end to the fun.

In fact, Pump Rules regular Scheana Shay recently shared the highlights from a Las Vegas trip that found her and her co-stars channeling their inner 2000s babes.

Friendships among the Vanderpump Rules cast has been rocky over the years. In early seasons, Scheana found herself on the outs with her BFF Ariana Madix, and when newbie Raquel Leviss came onto the scene it wasn’t a smooth transition for the beauty pageant winner.

Thankfully, the friendships seemingly managed to mend over time and in a recent post to social media, Scheana and Raquel both gave their fans a behind-the-scenes look at their recent trip to Las Vegas — including their colorful outfits.

In addition to the three co-stars, Scheana’s new husband Brock Davies and Ariana Madix’s longtime love Tom Sandoval also joined the group on the trip.

However, the ladies certainly weren’t about to let their men steal the spotlight.

Scheana Shay stuns in colorful outfit during Las Vegas trip with Vanderpump Rules co-stars

Over on her Instagram, Scheana shared a series of pictures from the group adventure. In the first shot, Ariana, Raquel, and Scheana all posed with massive smiles on their faces while they enjoyed the colorful decor of the Circa Las Vegas Resort lobby.

Each star dazzled in their outfits which seemed to be a shout-out to the fashion trends of the early 2000s.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Scheana sported a pair of bright pink bottoms and paired it with a sparkling light pink crop top. Her hair was slicked back into a high ponytail and she completed the look with white chunky sneakers.

Towering in the middle between her two tiny co-stars, Raquel’s outfit of choice included a pair of light khaki bottoms and a pale blue corset-inspired top. She topped the look of with a matching bandana and a pair of sunglasses.

For her part, Ariana went all in with her look. In addition to a long-sleeve, button front, yellow striped top, the Earth to Ariana podcast host paired the top with a smiley face print bottoms and heart shaped sunglasses. She grinned ear to ear while throwing up a peace sign.

“Life is Beautiful because of all of you!” Scheana’s caption read, in part.

The other pictures featured more shots of Scheana alongside her friends as well as group shots that gave followers a glimpse at her new hubby Brock Davies.

Raquel Leviss takes part in Las Vegas fun

Taking to her own Instagram account, Raquel also shared a carousel of photos from the Vegas trip.

The first shot in the series featured both Raquel and Scheana kneeling close to the ground, striking a pose for the camera.

While Raquel blew kisses towards the lens, Scheana couldn’t help but laugh enthusiastically.

Various pictures from the same post included the standard group shots as well as an appearance by more of Raquel’s friends.

She capped off the post with a picture that showed nothing but hands in the air, seemingly from a party or clubbing event.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.