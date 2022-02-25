Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies reveal details for upcoming wedding

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies drop hints about their upcoming wedding. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies are ready to start the next chapter of their lives.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon, in April 2021, have been putting serious effort into planning their upcoming nuptials. Despite the constant changes caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Scheana and Brock are still planning for the wedding of their dreams.

Brock and Scheana recently shared behind-the-scenes footage of their engagement photoshoot and dished on all things wedding-related.

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies share wedding details and peek at engagement photos

Speaking to Us Weekly, Scheana and Brock opened up about their past relationships and why their current love is so different.

For Scheana, she explained that her current relationship is a far cry from her previous marriage to Michael Shay.

“I mean my first time around, I was in a different relationship — completely different. So marriage at this time around, I don’t know if this comes with the territory, like I’m not going anywhere and I don’t want to be with anybody else,” she shared with the publication. “So it kind of helps us build the family for me.”

She continued to gush, “I’m good. He’s my forever. So I’m happy. I can’t wait to marry him.”

As for whether the couple’s wedding will take place in front of the cameras, Scheana shared they aren’t necessarily opposed to the idea. However, that will also depend on if Vanderpump Rules is picked up for Season 10.

“We don’t know anything about next season yet, but if this happens to fall in the timeline of filming, then absolutely. We would welcome [it].”

Brock jokes something is bound to ‘go wrong’ if his wedding to Scheana played out on camera, Scheana looks forward to impending name change

Brock had a tough go during the most recent season of the hit Bravo series. Both his elaborate proposal and wedding ideas fell flat after a constricting budget and co-star drama unfolded.

Brock had initially hoped to propose to Scheana and immediately wed his baby mama while the Vanderpump Rules crew was celebrating James Kennedy’s engagement to Raquel Leviss.

Ultimately, Brock and Scheana decided James and Raquel’s engagement weekend wasn’t the time to get married.

However, upon reflection, Brock shared that if the roles were reversed, he would have handled the situation differently.

“We’d be like, ‘Look, it’s a good place to do it. Not a problem. Just don’t do it as I’m saying my vows.’ Because if I’m saying my vows and I have to turn around and headbutt somebody — I will. I wouldn’t skip a beat. I’ll come back to my vows,” he joked.

As for the special date, the couple is hoping to finally tie the knot somewhere between August and November but are trying to remain flexible.

“We were flexible because we realized that so many people from 2020 had to reschedule their weddings and same with 2021. So we understand we’re probably not gonna get our 11/11 date that we wanted. So we’re like, ‘OK, as soon as August [and] as late as November,” Scheana shared. “But before Thanksgiving, so everyone can travel and be home.”

Scheana also gushed that she’s looking forward to marrying Brock so she can finally get around to taking his name.

“I wanna marry him because I love him, but one of the main reasons I wanna do it as soon as possible is just to get the process going,” she admitted. “I definitely want to have the same last name as my future husband and my daughter. And I realized that Summer and I will have the same initials, which is pretty.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.