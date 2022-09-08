Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss has ‘no regrets’ getting close with co-star Tom Schwartz

Raquel Leviss is seemingly unbothered and has “no regrets” hooking up with Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss seemingly has “no regrets” about her rumored hookup with co-star Tom Schwartz.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel and Tom were spotted “heavily making out” while participating in Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies as members of the wedding party.

Their hookup got hot and heavy enough to infuriate Tom’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Katie Maloney. The OG Vanderpump Rules star was also seen “screaming” at her co-stars for the hookup.

With all the drama going on, fans can’t help but wonder what will actually make it into the upcoming season of the Bravo franchise.

Since announcing their split earlier this year, Katie and Tom have maintained they’re still great friends despite the end of their marriage. And after documenting a hang-out session poolside, the friendly exes did indeed come off as the “best divorcees ever.”

However, that may have changed now that Tom has been rumored to have locked lips with Raquel on more than one occasion. And according to a new source, Raquel isn’t all that bothered by Katie’s anger.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has ‘no regrets’ about hooking up with Tom Schwartz

According to a source speaking to Us Weekly, Raquel isn’t bothered by Katie’s reaction to her hookup with Tom. The way she sees it, he wasn’t the one who ended their marriage, so he’s fair game.

“Raquel is super close to Scheana, she and Katie aren’t close. If they were, she wouldn’t have hooked up with Tom. She has no regrets,” the source revealed. “Katie is the one who made the decision to divorce Tom. Whatever he does with another girl is none of her business, friends believe.”

The same source added Raquel and Tom were simply “having a fun moment” with one another.

Although the two were simply spotted making out, there were further rumors things between the two co-stars went beyond kissing. A second source previously told the outlet that “more happened” than what was initially seen at the wedding.

Katie showed up in Mexico despite being ‘disinvited’ from Scheana and Brock’s wedding

Raquel may not be overly concerned with Katie’s reaction to her Tom Schwartz hookup news, however, the groom of the event wasn’t thrilled to have her around.

Following the reports of Katie lashing out at her ex and current castmates, Brock Davies responded to an online comment questioning how Katie could have yelled at them if she wasn’t present at the wedding.

In response, Brock commented, “she was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip.'”

Katie, however, disputed the claims and shared a separate comment of her own, writing, “I’m enjoying all the untruths.”

If Raquel is truly unbothered by Katie’s displeasure at her hookup with Tom, there’s a good chance that will also rub Katie the wrong way. Viewers will have to tune in when the new season drops to see how any confrontation unfolds.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.