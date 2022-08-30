Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney denies ‘rocking up’ to Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding

Katie Maloney denies she showed up to Brock Davies and Scheana Shay’s wedding uninvited. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney denies claims she showed up to Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Mexico wedding after being disinvited.

The couple, who tied the knot on August 23, said “I do” in front of their closest family and friends, several of which stood next to the couples as members of their wedding party.

Scheana and Brock’s co-stars Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix were among the bridesmaids and groomsmen who helped pull off the ceremony.

However, there was trouble brewing between as Tom is currently in the midst of a divorce from his wife Katie Maloney.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie decided to end their union after over 12 years together back in March.

Since ending their relationship, Katie and Tom have maintained that their friendship has remained in tact, though new rumors recently surfaced that Tom may have hooked up with co-star Raquel Leviss.

And according to Brock, Katie “rocked up” to their wedding after being disinvited to the elaborate affair.

Brock Davies claims Katie Maloney was disinvited from wedding to Scheana Shay, says she showed up anyways

Over on Instagram, a post was shared of a headline stating Katie had been seen screaming at Tom and Raquel after catching the two making out while in Mexico.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans and viewers quickly flooded the posts to weigh in with their own thoughts on the matter, and opinions varied from feeling sorry for Katie to hoping to see Tom and Raquel become an actual couple.

Among the sea of comments, however, an eagle-eyed follower noted that Katie wasn’t at Scheana and Brock’s wedding. The comment seemingly calling into question whether there was truth to the accusations.

As it turns out, according to Brock at least, Katie may not have been invited to the wedding but she took it upon herself to show up anyways.

Katie wasn’t at the wedding though,” the initial comment claimed.

Brock responded, “she was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip.'”

Pic credit: @pumprulesbravo/Instagram

In response to Brock’s accusations that she showed up uninvited to the celebration, Katie responded to another Instagram post that discussed the ongoing drama.

“I’m enjoying all the untruths,” she clapped back.

Pic credit: @commentsbybravo/Instagram

Katie herself took to Instagram to share snaps from her time in Mexico with co-star Kristina Kelly.

Katie Maloney shares snaps soaking up the sun with former Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristina Kelly

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie was in Mexico alongside her Pump Rules co-stars and enjoyed soaking up the sun with her former co-star Kristina Kelly.

Longtime fans will recall Kristina was part of the initial friend group that included fired stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute along with Katie. They have remained friends over the years despite their catty drama in earlier seasons of the hit Bravo show.

With rumors that Kristina could be making a Vanderpump Rules comeback, it’s unsurprising that she would lounge poolside with Katie while on a group trip.

Of course, fans and viewers won’t know the full extent of the conflict between co-stars until the new season drops.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.