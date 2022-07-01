Vanderpump Rules: Randall Emmett denies accepting sexual favors in exchange for movie roles

Randall Emmett denies he’s ever offered movie roles to actresses in exchange for sexual favors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/FS/AdMedia

Randall Emmett has denied recent allegations that he exchanged movie roles for actors in return for sexual favors.

The most recent allegations come hot on the heels of a bombshell exposé released by the Los Angeles Times which claims the film producer not only offered a woman a movie role in exchange for sexual favors, but also requested her silence about the agreement.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Randall was previously engaged to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. The two welcomed a daughter together in March 2021 and by October of the same year, they had split after rumors of infidelity hit social media.

Following the article’s release in the LA Times, Randall’s reps have come out in full force, vehemently denying the piece’s claims.

Randall Emmett denies offering movie roles for sexual favors, actress’ lawyer says otherwise

The piece, entitled The man who played Hollywood: Inside Randall Emmett’s crumbling empire, was written by Gloria Allred. Allred represented a young actress who made claims against Emmett that included text messages of the film producer’s expectations.

According to Allred, when the 23-year-old actress inquired if she had landed a role she auditioned for, Emmett responded, “One day of work and u need to [f**k me] hun.”

Further, Allred claimed Emmett informed her client that in order “to receive acting work from” him, she “would have to perform sexual favors.”

However, Emmett’s representatives spoke with PEOPLE and shared Emmett “staunchly denies the allegations” which dated back to 2012.

Allred’s claims also include notes that her client agreed to Emmett’s requests because she believed it would “further her career” and she was afraid of upsetting someone in the industry. The case was ultimately settled with Emmett reportedly signing an agreement to pay the young actress $200,000 over two years — however, Emmett denies this as well according to the LA Times.

Lala Kent claims Randall ‘tackled’ her when confronted about the cheating allegations

In the same piece, Emmett’s ex-fiance Lala Kent accused the film producer of getting physical with her after the cheating rumors surfaced online.

According to Lala, while confronting Emmett about the cheating rumors, she grabbed his phone to check out the contents.

“He ran after me, tackled me, and knocked me to the ground,” she stated. “I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands.”

She concluded that his reaction confirmed her suspicions that “there was a lot he was hiding.”

Emmett’s reps denied Lala’s claims as well and accused the reality television personality of fabricating the story to help her win the former couple’s custody battle of 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

“The allegations in the Los Angeles Times story are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute,” the rep shared.

“Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of their daughter, keep her name in the press and remain relevant in reality television.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.