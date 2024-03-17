Vanderpump Rules needs to clean house to secure its future

When Vanderpump Rules launched in 2013, it charted the highs and lows of a group of twentysomethings working for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR, one of her many establishments in West Hollywood.

At the time, there was initial drama surrounding Scheana Shay getting a job at the restaurant and locking horns with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney.

Scheana faced an uphill battle to find an in with her three co-workers as they couldn’t move on from the fact that she had an affair with Eddie Cibrian behind Brandi Glanville’s back.

Even though the situations felt heavily edited, there was an element of authenticity on the show back then that hasn’t been present for years.

The beauty of the show back then was that the cast had nothing to lose. They were working constantly, partying all night, and getting embroiled in messy feuds.

It was reality TV at its finest and was highly watchable for many years, but the big flaw in the show nowadays is the producers’ inability to rotate some of the longest-serving cast members out to bring the focus back to SUR.

Vanderpump Rules needs to refocus on the people who actually work for LVP

Heck, we also have TomTom nowadays, which could serve as the perfect location for some drama if only the show got back to following the people who still work for Lisa Vanderpump.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reignited the series thanks to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair, but now that the drama surrounding the scandal is dying out, the problems that plagued the show for the years leading up to the scandal are quickly coming back to the forefront.

Producers previously tried to revamp the series with Vanderpump Rules Season 8 ushering in some new SURvers, but it didn’t go down very well with the fans.

The only way to get back to the low-stakes nature of the initial seasons at this stage is to clean house and refocus the show on a new group of individuals working for Vanderpump.

There’s a reason we’re excited for Vanderpump Villa: We’re about to meet a whole new crop of personalities who haven’t been on the small screen before, so they’ll want to perform well for Vanderpump.

The current cast has outgrown the show

Nowadays, the cast of Vanderpump Rules has outgrown Vanderpump’s establishments and is at very different stages in their lives. They’re getting married and making strides in their careers, and it no longer feels like that special show we had for so many years.

Obviously, fans will still want to watch their favorite personalities from the show, so maybe The Valley could get an influx of the most beloved stars down the line.

With Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute already set as regulars for the first season, there’s undoubtedly an opening.

That likely hinges on whether the latest spinoff is a success or a failure.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-11 Peacock.