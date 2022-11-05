Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent’s mystery man discovered to be model Don Lopez

The identity of Lala Kent’s new love interest has been revealed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

After teasing her fans and followers earlier this week, internet sleuths have reportedly discovered the identity of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s newest love interest.

Following her October 2021 split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett, Lala has taken her time getting back into the dating world.

Although she ventured out and explored some potential suitors, Lala previously revealed she had hired a private investigator to look into any potential love interests.

At the time, Lala claimed she had no interest in bringing just anybody into the life she shares with her 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

However, it seems someone has finally passed the clearance test — at least to be in her presence for now.

Never one to sleep on a hint, Lala’s new beau has been found, and his identity has been revealed.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reportedly dating model Don Lopez

Although she has yet to confirm his identity, Page Six, along with the help of Instagram Bravo fan account @bravoandcocktails_, has removed the shroud of mystery and revealed his identity.

Lala’s new man has reportedly been identified as Don Lopez.

According to his Instagram, Don is a model. Don’s facial tattoos are on full display throughout his feed, making it easier to confirm that his tattoos match that of the man featured in Lala’s Instagram Stories earlier this week.

It seems the two lovebirds have more in common than one might think. Don is also a single parent with a young son.

In a post to Instagram back in September, Don posted a sweet video of his son and captioned the post, “The best thing that ever happened to me…❤️❤️❤️”

If that wasn’t enough, Don has also lost his dad. Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans will recall Lala’s dad’s sad and sudden passing in 2018 after he tragically suffered a stroke.

Don also posted a touching tribute to his father on what would have been his birthday back in June.

“Happy birthday Dad No other can compare may you rest easy❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned the post.

Lala recently reached four years of sobriety and celebrated her personal ‘independence day’

Lala may have a new man in her life, but she has plenty more to focus on and celebrate.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala recently shared a major milestone in her sobriety, letting her followers know she’s now four years sober.

In a shared post to Instagram, Lala opened up about her sobriety and the “priceless” gift of being able to be present for her daughter.

Just days after her sobriety “birthday,” Lala shared another sentimental post; this time, she got real about her split from Randall.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the time, Lala shared a picture of herself from behind, standing in front of the ocean while holding her daughter on her hip.

Over the picture, Lala reflected on her year of independence, including conquering her fear and uncertainty in moving forward with her life following the split from Randall.

“A year ago today I had my ducks in a row and it was time to execute my game plan of escaping a toxic and unsafe place,” the post read, in part.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.