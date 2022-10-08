Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent hints she might be ‘in love’ following Randall Emmett split

Lala Kent reveals she might be “in love” with someone new following her 2021 split from Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

It looks like Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is on to bigger and better things following her bitter split from her ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala ended her three-year engagement to the film producer shortly after photos of him surfaced online heading out on the town with two anonymous young women while visiting Nashville.

Following their split, Lala has taken her time healing from the traumatic ordeal and focusing on building a life for herself and their shared daughter, Ocean.

With her focus remaining on caring for her daughter, Lala wasn’t in any rush to get back into dating.

However, when she did finally decide to dip her toes back into the dating pond, she revealed that she hired a private investigator to look into the lives of any potential suitors to make sure they were being honest and forward with her.

In a recent interview appearance, Lala teased that although she’s not technically seeing someone new, the once-pessimistic Pump Rules star may be slowly opening herself to falling in love again.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent teases she may be ‘in love with someone’

While appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live radio show, Lala opened up about her current status and reveals she may be on the path to love.

When the radio show host asked if she was dating someone, Lala responded, “No, but I think I might be in love with someone.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lala continued to add she isn’t quite sure how it happened considering she’s only seen this person three times, though her friend has tried hooking them up in the past.

Continuing to gush about her current love interest, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder revealed her mystery man has a “perfect” face and she loves his brain.

“His face doesn’t match, like, what comes out of his mouth,” she shared. “He’s a unicorn.”

Lala Kent talks Vanderpump Rules Season 10 and ‘burning bridges’

Lala may be contemplating whether or not she’s in love, but that’s not the only concern she has on her mind.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has finally finished filming, and while speaking to People.com at her recent Give Them Lala pop-up shot in New York, Lala dished that the new season is going to be “absolutely insane.”

According to Lala, the “stakes are higher” in the upcoming season because the cast has gotten older and their priorities have shifted.

These changes, including her and Scheana Shay being mothers, coupled with the fact she and Katie Maloney are recently single, are going to make for a stellar season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.