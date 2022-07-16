Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent was on the fence about filming Season 10, was still deciding ‘the night before’

Lala Kent admits she wasn’t sure if she wanted to film Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules and didn’t decide until the last minute. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lala Kent says she was unsure if she was willing to return for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules and claims she didn’t make up her mind until the night before filming was set to begin.

The indecision isn’t surprising to longtime Vanderpump Rules viewers who watched Lala’s relationship with ex-fiance Randall Emmett play out throughout Season 9.

During filming for that season, Lala and Randall seemed to be a solid pair. They had welcomed their daughter Ocean in March of 2021 and seemed to be settling into their new dynamic rather nicely.

However, by the reunion at the end of the season, not only were Lala and Randall broken up, but the entirety of the internet had heard about the allegations of infidelity against Randall, and Lala found herself with cake on her face.

During the reunion, Lala questioned why her co-stars hadn’t told her about the rumors they had heard, and they explained that they knew she wouldn’t want to hear it. Her feelings of betrayal ran deep, and it wasn’t long after the reunion that Lala admitted she wasn’t sure if she’d consider returning for another season.

Thankfully, she ultimately decided to jump on board at the last minute and says viewers are going to see “single Lala” for the first time.

Lala Kent was unsure if she wanted to film for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules

“I say, like, ‘I’m done’ because it is extremely draining to film a reality TV show. We started filming two days ago. I literally was still deciding if I wanted to come back the night before we even started,” she told Us Weekly. “I was ping-ponging. I’m like, ‘Do we do this? Do we not do this?’ And then, you know, I watch one OG episode of Real Housewives of New York and I’m itching for a camera to be in my face.”

Speaking of single Lala, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder continued, “[Viewers] really haven’t seen that. Even Season 4, I was hooked on my ex, who was kind of this elusive person. And then, you know, James [Kennedy] and I were making out every five seconds, and then I was in a relationship.”

“…This is the first time that people are gonna see me completely single — thinking about my child, venturing into the dating world. So that part I’m super excited for,” she added.

Lala Kent admitted she ‘projected’ insecurities onto her co-stars in Season 9

Much of Lala’s Season 9 storyline revolved around her criticism of Scheana Shay’s boyfriend Brock Davies and the distant relationship he had with his children. After learning of Randall’s alleged cheating, Lala claimed her insecurities may have been why she felt the need to “meddle” in her co-stars’ relationships.

During a December 2021 episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala shared, “It’s very hard for me to watch this season. Very.”

She noted that it was possible all of her meddling was a “projection” from her own souring relationship and went so far as to admit, “my comments didn’t age well.”

With the newest season finally filming, viewers will hopefully have the opportunity to see how Lala manages to bounce back from her traumatic breakup with Randall and watch as she navigates the new water of being a single mom.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.