Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent teases new man more than a year after Randall Emmett split

Lala Kent dropped a hint at the identity of her new man. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has seemingly moved on from her 2021 split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

Lala ended their three-year engagement following serious allegations against the film producer, claiming he had cheated on Lala while out of town in Nashville.

At the time, he was pictured out on the town with two anonymous young women, and it didn’t take long after the pictures went public for Lala to end the relationship altogether.

Since their October 2021 breakup, Lala has taken her time getting back onto the dating scene.

She has maintained that after the trauma caused by her most recent break up, she wasn’t in a position to trust bringing another man into her life and the life she shares with 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

Well, it seems she’s taken the next step with one of her suitors. Lala recently took to her social media and teased his identity to her followers.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent teases identity of new man after Randall Emmett split

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lala shared a close up shot of the side of her mystery man’s face.

The only part of her new beau’s face shown in the post, seen here on Page Six, is his left ear and a small portion of the side of his face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What can be deciphered from the picture is that Lala’s new man has many tattoos, including on his face.

From what can be seen, the mystery man has tattoos on the side of his face, down his neck, and even in his ear.

She captioned the post, “Good morning. Time to go to work.”

Although she hasn’t revealed his identity just yet, Lala is clearly more serious about this man — he made it onto her social media after all.

Lala previously hinted she was ‘in love’ with a new man

Lala’s latest post isn’t the first time she’s mentioned her new man. In an October interview with Jeff Lewis on his Jeff Lewis Live SiriusXM radio show, Lala dished that she was feeling some serious feelings for a new man in her life.

Although she denied that she was “dating,” she did reveal, “…but I think I might be in love with someone.”

She added that it wasn’t his face that really attracted to her to him, instead it was his brain.

“His face doesn’t match, like, what comes out of his mouth,” she said. “He’s a unicorn.”

Fans and followers are likely speculating who the lucky man might be, but chances are they’ll have to for quite some time before she’s comfortable going public.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.