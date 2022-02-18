Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent shares video of altering famous ‘Rand’ tattoo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent posted a video showing the day she changed her “Rand” tattoo follow split from Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent took a stroll down memory lane by sharing a video of the day she altered her famous “Rand” tattoo, the ink that once represented her deep love for ex-fiance Randall Emmett, and gave it a new meaning.

The former couple, who split last October, had plenty to separate in their lives by the time their breakup came around.

From their shared podcast, Give Them Lala…with Randall, to her tattoo, there were several changes that needed to be made to successfully separate their lives.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shares video of altering ‘Rand’ tattoo

Over on her Instagram, Lala shared a video of the day she decided to alter her tattoo following her rough breakup with Randall.

Set to Fetty Wap’s song Brand New (how fitting), the video follows Lala in the tattoo shop. Wearing a comfortable outfit consisting of a grey Rolling Stones long-sleeve sweater, matching grey sweatpants, and a dark grey baseball cap, Lala sat calmly as the tattoo artist fixed up her ink.

When all was said and done, the camera zoomed in on her altered tattoo showing that it had been changed to read “bRand new.”

Lala simply captioned the post with a date, “10•20•21”

Although the simple caption may seem irrelevant, it actually is quite telling, considering the couple split that same month. It’s likely Lala made the change within mere days of their breakup.

Lala separates herself from Randall, remains dedicated to co-parenting baby Ocean

Lala and Randall’s breakup came shortly after rumors swirled that he was cheating on her while on a trip to Nashville.

Since initially announcing their split, Randall has remained tight-lipped about the situation, while Lala has continued to open up about the impact the infidelity has had on her.

Back in December, Lala appeared on RHONJ star Melissa Gorga‘s podcast and weighed in on her relationship, and said, “this whole experience has been traumatizing, and it haunts me daily.”

Lala continued to question “how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family.”

By the time the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion it seemed Lala hadn’t received any more clarity on her situation as she broke down when questioned by host Andy Cohen.

Thankfully, despite all the trials and continued discomfort of the breakup, Lala and Randall have remained committed to their 11-month-old daughter, Ocean.

The former couple doesn’t have a formal co-parenting schedule in place, but they make it work — for now.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Lala told People. “I have her the majority of the time, and there’s very little communication between the two of us.”

Lala has also started the process of moving on from the relationship by dipping her toes back in the dating pond. Although she openly admitted she wasn’t ready to seriously start dating again, she was willing to go on a group date with a mystery man.

“I’m going to spill the tea right now,” Lala shared during an Amazon Live. “I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date.”

She continued, “I’ve said on my [Give Them Lala] podcast a million times, I’m not ready to go and date. But I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting.”

Lala has yet to give an official update on the outcome of her group date, but if all things went well, she’s on her way to healing following her split.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.