Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent shares heartbreak of secret abortion in new book

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed she had a secret abortion in her new book Give Them Lala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Roles star Lala Kent shared her heartbreak over a secret abortion in her new book Give Them LaLa.

The reality television star shared in an interview with Us Weekly that she chose to reveal this vulnerable experience to her fans despite pushback from her publisher about sharing this deeply personal story.

“That was really hard,” Lala said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My publisher even said like, ‘Are you really wanting to write about this? Because you’re, you may not get the feedback that you think you might get.’ And I was OK with that because it happened,” she shared of the life experience.

Lala revealed intimate details surrounding the event in her book, including the name of the father of her child and how she felt throughout the experience.

The Vanderpump Rules star is hopeful that telling her story honestly could help someone struggling with similar problems.

Who was the father of her unborn baby?

Lala expained that she was pregnant by former football player Carter Hoffman, whom she dated for three years.

She never told him that she was pregnant and in the book, revealed that her mother Lisa Birmingham took her to a Planned Parenthood office in Utah for the procedure. In the book, she noted that Carter found out after the fact.

Lala said that while she was okay with telling her story on paper, she had some hesitancy to include her mother’s assistance during that difficult time in the book.

“I was also worried about talking about my mom in that chapter,” Lala said.

“I’m OK with people coming for me. What I get nervous about is people coming for my mom. … My mom’s just a really special human and she made my life really great,” the reality star admitted.

She is not proud of her choice but wanted to help others by telling her story

While the reality star noted that her abortion is “not something that I am proud of,” Lala wants to help other women who may be struggling with an unwanted pregnancy.

“It happened and there are women and girls that are dealing with that and facing that choice every single day. So, if I can make it a little, I don’t even want to say easier, but if I can make them feel a little bit more at peace with it, then I’m happy. Even if it’s just one girl,” she said to Us Weekly.

Lala is a mother to Ocean, whom she gave birth to on March 15. Ocean’s dad is LaLa’s fiancé Randall Emmett. She will reportedly return for Season 9, which begins filming this month.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.