Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent shares adorable video of baby Ocean sharing kisses

Lala Kent shared an adorable video of her daughter Ocean sharing kisses. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

It is no secret that the babies born during the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom are absolutely adorable. And that includes Lala Kent’s six-month-old daughter, Ocean.

Ocean was the second baby born during the VPR baby boom that saw four cast members become first-time mothers. Stassi Schroeder was the first to welcome her baby girl, Hartford, in January. This was followed by Ocean’s birth in March, Brittany Cartwright gave birth to her son in mid-April, and finally, Scheana Shay gave birth to her daughter, Summer Moon, at the end of that same month.

Now that the babies are getting older, their real personalities are starting to shine. And over on Lala’s social media, the new mom shared a sweet video of baby Ocean showing her momma some love.

Lala Kent receives plenty of kisses from her daughter Ocean

Over on Instagram, Lala shared a cute video clip of baby Ocean smothering Lala in kisses. Naturally, Lala couldn’t help but giggle as her little girl pressed their faces firmly together.

And in typical baby fashion, Ocean also managed to get her hands right into Lala’s eyes as they smooched.

As Ocean was sat back upright, she made a silly face and she soaked up all the attention.

Lala captioned the post with a crying face emoji and pink hearts.

Fans, followers, and even a few of her Vanderpump Rules castmates stopped by the comment section showing love for the post.

“THIS [three red heart emojis],” commented Lala’s former co-star Stassi Schroeder.

Brittany Cartwright shared two heart-eye emojis and a red heart, and James Kennedy wrote, “Beyond cute !!!! [red heart emoji and praying hands emoji].”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Lala teases major drama ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premiere

Vanderpump Rules fans were concerned about the return of the hit Bravo show as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continuously set roadblock after roadblock in front of production.

Thankfully, Season 9 is now set to premiere in just over a week, and fans are ready to see their favorite personalities back on their television screens.

Lala has continuously hinted at the drama fans can expect to see in the new season, and she also put any doubts to rest that the newcomers’ storylines would overtake the show.

During a conversation with the Chicks in the Office podcast, Lala assured Vanderpump Rules fans that the newcomers and their storylines won’t overwhelm the season.

“You’ll see new faces,” Lala shared at the time. “But they will not be as heavily shoved down your throat as they were Season 8.”

She clarified, “None of these new faces have tremendous storylines.”

Even Lisa Vanderpump is optimistic at the drama VPR fans will watch unfold in the upcoming season. Just like many seasons before, Season 9 won’t be a walk in the park.

During a chat with Us Weekly, Lisa confirmed that Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is “well-produced,” but she also shared that it moves quite quickly.

“It also moves very quickly. This show’s never been for the fainthearted!” she said.

Long-time fans know this to be true. Between cast fights, ongoing relationship drama, and managing work at the restaurants, there is never a dull moment.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.