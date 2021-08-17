Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent says she’s not a ‘Pinterest-y’ mom

Lala Kent celebrates baby Ocean turning five months old. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has plenty to celebrate these days. Not only has Season 9 of the show finally finished filming, but her daughter, Ocean, also recently reached a new milestone.

The sweet baby, who made her way into the world in March of this year, recently turned 5 months old, and Lala made sure to celebrate the day, despite not being as into aesthetics as other mothers tend to be.

It’s no secret that Lala loves her daughter, whom she shares with fiance Randall Emmett, but even that love can be overshadowed by critics at times. And in a recent social media post, Lala pointed out that while she may not be the type of mom who plans elaborate photoshoots for all of baby Ocean’s milestones, it doesn’t mean she celebrates the moments any less.

Lala celebrates baby Ocean turning 5 months old

Taking to her Instagram, Lala shared a picture of Ocean sleeping away while strapped into her car seat. The infant wore an adorable headband with a massive grey bow on the top.

Lala took the opportunity to not only share the latest picture of Ocean, but she also shared a caption that both celebrated her daughter turning 5 months old and acknowledged she’s not the type of mom to pose her children every month for a photo.

“I wish I could be the mom that has the little set up for each month, with blocks that say how old my baby is now, and take a picture, and be all Pinterest-y,” she began the caption.

Despite not being a “Pinterest-y” type mom, Lala did give a glimpse into just how much she loves being Ocean’s mother.

“Unfortunately[,] I’m not that mom,” she wrote. “So here is my baby girl. She is 5 months old today. Being her mama is my biggest honor. I completely adore you, O[cean].”

Baby Ocean will make reality television debut in Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules

Season 9 of the hit Bravo show is rumored to air this fall. And although it will mark the first season without some of the franchise’s biggest stars, it will also see the addition of some adorable faces.

Along with Lala, her co-star Scheana Shay also welcomed her first child this year, a daughter named Summer Moon. Lala has already confirmed that Ocean will make her debut on Season 9 of the show, and it’s likely Summer Moon will as well.

Unfortunately, Lala’s former co-stars (and close friends), Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright, won’t be returning to the show. Both former VPR stars also welcomed their first children together earlier this year. Thankfully, that hasn’t stopped the families from sharing updates on their little ones on social media.

In fact, Lala recently got together with both Stassi and Brittany, along with their children, for a fun pool day shared on Instagram.

Here’s hoping that the new faces, and babies, will bring a whole new element to the hit Bravo show in Season 9.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.