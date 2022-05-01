Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent says she slid into a famous person’s DMs: ‘He’s cute’

Lala Kent reveals she recently slid into the DMs of a “very well-known” celebrity. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has been dipping her toes back into the dating pond since her October 2021 split from film producer Randall Emmett and recently dished that she’d slipped into a famous person’s DMs.

Since ending their three-year engagement, Lala has remained vocal in her accusations of infidelity against Randall. And although the two share a one-year-old daughter, Ocean, Lala has claimed she has as little communication with Randall as possible.

With the great distance between them, Lala has had time to focus on rebuilding her life as a single mom, and part of that includes finding herself and putting herself back on the dating scene – kind of.

During a recent podcast episode, Lala shared that she’d recently obtained the courage to message a very “well-known” celebrity on social media and even managed to snag a response from them.

While taping for her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala recalled an instance while she was out with Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney and the two joked about sending the mystery celebrity a message after Lala saw their face on a television screen.

“There’s something on the television, I won’t say what it is and there was a fine looking man and Katie, tequila Katie said ‘you’re going to f**king slide into his DMs right now, you’re going to f**king do it.’ And I was like ‘no, I’m scared.’ I was like ‘I can’t be this b**** who slides into DMs,’” she shared.

Although she was initially resistant to the idea, Lala ended up giving in and messaging the celebrity and added, “He’s a really well-known person.”

After sending the message, Lala shared that she ended up receiving a response from the individual.

“We got a response and we’ve been bumping gums with one another and he’s cute,” she added.

Lala claims to know chatting with the mystery celebrity won’t lead to a relationship

Lala may be enjoying her messaging and getting to know this mystery man, but she also acknowledged that the chances of this developing into an actual relationship are slim.

“It’s not going anywhere, I already know, there’s certain people with certain jobs where I am like you know what? Like this is a deal breaker for me and I have to assume more times than not this job description entails certain things, it’s not going anywhere,” she explained.

Despite this, it seems Lala is content with her current single status and has even stated she’s enjoying the new friendship developing between herself and newly-separated co-star Katie Maloney who has filed for divorce from husband Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.