Lala Kent says VPR co-star Katie Maloney is in a ‘good place’ following split from Tom Schwartz

Lala Kent has her Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney’s back when it comes to her split from husband Tom Schwartz.

Although the former couple has remained on amicable terms and has continued to present a united front throughout their split, Lala says she’s still going to be there for her friend.

Lala. who went through a nasty split with ex-fiance Randall Emmett back in October 2021, recently opened up about how she’s been able to support Katie and how the two friends have been navigating the single life.

Lala Kent goes ‘on the prowl’ with newly single Katie Maloney amid split from Tom Schwartz

While speaking to Us Weekly, Lala shared how Katie’s recent separation has impacted their friendship.

“Katie and I have always been extremely close, but now we’re on the prowl together so it’s fun,” she told the outlet.

Despite how “fun” it is for the longtime friends now, Lala clarified that learning of Katie and Tom’s breakup was sad news that she didn’t see coming.

“I was sad and I was shocked,” she noted. “I thought they would definitely work it out and it didn’t happen.”

Thankfully, Lala also shared that Katie is in a good place in her life, and it’s encouraging to see.

“Katie’s in a good place and that’s what I’m happy about.”

Lala says she doesn’t give Katie much advice when it comes to navigating the single life

Although Lala went through a recent split of her own, she said she doesn’t provide all that much guidance to Katie and this is mainly due to the differences in the end of their respective relationships.

“[I don’t] have much advice to give,” Lala said.

She added, “We’re in totally different situations so we kind of just … we keep it light.”

“We’re both in really great places so it’s fun.”

Lala may be supporting Katie through her split but she certainly doesn’t seem to have much love for Tom Schwartz these days — especially since he’s been hanging out with Randall. However, Lala revealed she isn’t completely avoiding Schwartz and says she’s able to be in the same room as him because she’s a “grown” woman.

“I’m a grown-a** woman, I can be in the same room with anybody and everybody,” she joked. “Come one, come all!”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala has recently “cut out” Tom Schwartz after learning he had been spending time with her ex and baby daddy. The decision came as no surprise considering Lala had previously stated she expected her friends to “pick a side” in their dramatic split.

