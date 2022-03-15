Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent reveals background check of recent date ‘didn’t come back so good’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shared that the results of a background check for a recent date weren’t what she was expecting. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent may be dipping her feet back into the dating pool, but she’s doing her due diligence to screen her dates prior to getting herself in too deep.

The single mom split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in October 2021 and she only recently opened herself up to the idea of dating once again. It began with a group date where Lala explained she felt there was less pressure in a group setting than there would be in a one-on-one date.

However, it seems that group date and more relaxed atmosphere didn’t bring Lala any better dating luck. During a recent Amazon Live, Lala revealed she ran a background check on her date and the results weren’t what she was expecting.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent says background check on recent date ‘didn’t come back so great’

Lala recently hosted an Amazon Live called Balling in a Budget: Date Night Looks, and while talking to her followers, she dished on her recent dating experiences. As it turns out, Lala wasn’t too pleased with the results of a recent background check completed for her date.

“The last date I went on, it was a group date because remember y’all, that’s the only thing I’m comfortable with right now. And he was fine, but the PI [private investigator] check didn’t come back so great,” Lala dished. “so, I had to kick him to the curb.”

Lala continued to elaborate, “[I] haven’t been on a date since. I’ve been talking to people, but no dates. I go on dates with my mom and [daughter] Ocean. Such a vibe.”

Despite the results of her recent date’s background check, Lola shared that she considers herself to be in a “good mental place.”

“I feel healthy, happy, independent,” she shared.

Lala opens up about her dating life post split from Randall Emmett

Although Lala has remained transparent about the impact the split from Randall had on her overall well-being, she recently opened up further about her thoughts on dating.

Lala made it clear that her split from Randall had her wondering how she could miss all the red flags and keep her head in the sand.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, in an Amazon Live from last month, Lala expressed her reasons for running background checks on future dates.

“I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check. I mean in-depth,” she said at the time. “I [have] got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep.”

She continued to acknowledge that her new desire to check into her dates’ personal lives was possibly due to her being “damaged.”

“[I’m] damaged, I guess. Who knows? I am not doing what I did back then.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.