Pump Rules: Lala Kent describes ex-fiance Randall Emmett as ‘worst thing to ever happen’ to her

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is opening up once again about her relationship and subsequent break up with ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

The former couple called off their three-year engagement back in October, and have since been separating their lives while also navigating their co-parenting duties of their shared 9-month-old daughter, Ocean.

During a recent interview, Lala got real about how she’s learning to deal with the split and resolving her conflicting feelings between the sorrow of her breakup and the blessing of their daughter.

Lala Kent calls Randall Emmett the ‘worst thing to ever happen’ to her

While appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Lala described her conflicting emotions to host Amanda Hirsch,

“I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life?” Lala questioned. “It is such a mind f**k.”

She carried on to explain that she wished someone close to her would have told her about any rumors they had heard about Randall.

“I wish that somebody would’ve come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person.’ No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship,” Lala emotionally admitted. “I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something.”

Lala butted heads with Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay over similar issue

Season 9 has been a rough ride for Lala and much of her conflict centered around her concerns for her co-star Scheana Shay’s relationship with fiance Brock Davies.

And as longtime VPR viewers know, this isn’t the first problem Lala and Scheana have run into over the years. In fact, the two were at odds during their respective pregnancies, after Scheana shared that Lala wasn’t there for her during her miscarriage. They both then proceeded to engage in a spat over social media.

However, Lala’s concerns about Brock were brought on after she learned that Brock had two children from a previous marriage that he hadn’t spoken to in over four years.

The ongoing conflict was seemingly hashed out by the two as the season as progressed. However, the lasting effects of her “meddling” in co-stars’ relationships ended with Lala having a less than stellar time at the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion filming.

In a recent episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala shared that she left the taping feeling alone and hinted that should Vanderpump Rules be renewed for Season 10, she may not join the cast.

“I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated,” she shared.

“I’m not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way. Just because I’m going through something doesn’t mean the world stops,” she admitted. “But I was visibly upset on the reunion, and for not one of them except for my little Bambi to reach out and say, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ was, like I said, eye-opening.”

