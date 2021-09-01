Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent hints at Season 9 drama for co-star Scheana Shay

Lala Kent teased that co-star Scheana Shay will experience drama with Brock Davies in Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia and @scheana/Instagram

As if Vanderpump Rules fans weren’t excited enough for the return of the hit Bravo series, VPR star Lala Kent recently hinted that there’s plenty of drama to look forward to.

And if it’s any sign of how Season 9 is going to unfold, fans surely won’t be disappointed.

During a recent interview, Lala spilled that her co-star, Scheana Shay, is going to be experiencing some tough obstacles in her relationship with her now-fiance, Brock Davies this season.

Lala Kent hints at drama for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

While speaking with SheKnows, Lala talked about what Scheana faces in her relationship during the season on Vanderpump Rules.

“I think people will be surprised to see the drama and what a huge storyline Scheana’s fiance Brock is,” Lala teased.

She continued to dish that while the show “used to be about sleeping with each other’s boyfriends” the issues faced in the upcoming season are “much deeper than that.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Scheana and Brock announced their engagement in July, just three short months after welcoming their first child, daughter Summer Moon, in April.

The Australian native isn’t new to the parenting world. Brock also has two other children from a previous relationship.

Both his children live with their mother in Australia.

Despite their chemistry, Scheana and Brock’s relationship surprised some in her inner circle, including Lisa Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump reveals if she thinks Brock Davies is the one for Scheana Shay

During a chat with Us Weekly, Lisa expressed compassion for her SUR employee.

When questioned about whether she felt Brock was “the one” for Scheana, Lisa said it’s not her place to say.

“Only Scheana will find out that,” Lisa said. “But it definitely got a little complicated there [in Season 9]. And a few people had a lot of opinions, and they weren’t afraid to verbalize them.”

Although things might get rocky, Lisa clarified, “He is very much loved, but it wasn’t a smooth journey.

“Brock brings definitely, you know, some surprises.”

Surprises indeed.

After the devastating loss of her pregnancy in 2020, fans wondered how she would bounce back.

Scheana shocked fans and followers when she announced she and Brock were expecting again, just five short months after their traumatic loss.

Scheana’s pregnancy made her part of the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom. The boom included a combination of two current and two former VPR stars who had their first children within the last year.

Among them were Scheana, Lala, and former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright.

And it wasn’t just Vanderpump Rules fans caught by surprise. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the news equally surprised Scheana’s co-stars, Ariana Madix and boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

When asked whose pregnancy surprised them the most, Ariana confessed, “I feel like Scheana possibly was the one that was surprising.

“Only just because she’s always wanted to be a mom, but she’s been very open about fertility issues and was told that she could not get pregnant naturally.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.