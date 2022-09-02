Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent claps back at critic who calls her ‘washed up’

Lala Kent slams a critic who refers to her as “washed up.” Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is no stranger to harsh criticism, but she’s never been one to sit back and just take it either.

Since joining the cast in Season 4, Lala has continued to be one of the franchise’s most controversial personalities thanks, in part, to her confrontational and aloof attitude.

Her confidence extends well into her personal life and Lala has remained open with her fans and followers when it comes to both her opinions and modifications she’s made to her appearance.

Although many of Lala’s followers appreciate her honesty and praise her for having the conversations, others seemingly can’t understand why she continues to make alterations to her body.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala recently underwent breast augmentation surgery and had one of her ears pinned back. After giving birth to her daughter Ocean in March 2021, Lala knew she wanted to bring her chest back into pre-baby shape.

In a recent post online, Lala found herself clapping back at yet another critic who left a snarky comment calling her out for apparently getting older.

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent slams critic for calling her ‘washed up’

In a recent post to Instagram, Lala shared a picture of herself seated in a restaurant where she was blanketed by the golden hour sun.

The sun’s luscious hue is known for helping romanticize photos and Lala managed to take full advantage.

The post’s caption was typical Lala as she admitted she didn’t look quite this good on her own. Instead, she confessed to having the help of photoshopping apps like FaceTune to achieve her perfect look.

“Most chicks: when the lighting hits right. Me: when the Facetune, snow app, and lighting hits right,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Although the comment section was filled with support for Lala’s glamorous selfie, there was one commenter who felt the need to troll her in the comments.

“Washed up,” they wrote.

Lala clapped back writing, “& yet here you are… trolling my page. Square.”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Lala previously called out critics, tells them to ‘take a seat’

Lala’s most recent clapback isn’t the first time she’s called out critics in recent months for making comments about her.

After a post to her Give Them Lala Beauty Instagram account garnered several negative comments about her looks, Lala’s team shut down comments altogether.

But that didn’t stop her from coming for the trolls. Instead, Lala took to her Instagram Stories and shot back at the critical haters.

“I’m being dragged by some of you for this picture,” Lala shared. “And, to put it kindly, y’all ain’t lookin like gizelle- so take a seat.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.