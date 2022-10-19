Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent admits private life has improved since split from Randall Emmett

Lala Kent reveals she’s happy with her dating life following her split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has seemingly moved on and up following her tensely dramatic split from former fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021.

The former couple was engaged for three years prior to the end of their relationship, and while the foundation of their romance was often seen as a rocky one, it completely crumbled following reports that Randall had cheated on Lala while out of town on business.

When the rumors hit the internet, damning pictures were included that allegedly showed Randall out on the town with two anonymous young women.

It didn’t take long after the rumors surfaced for Lala to call off their engagement and move herself and their 1-year-old daughter Ocean out of their shared home.

The two currently share custody of their daughter, and Lala has reportedly moved on from the entire ordeal.

While attending BravoCon 2022, Lala dished about the current status of her dating life and admitted that her sex life is the best it’s been in years.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shades relationship with Randall Emmett

According to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, the status of her intimate life is better than it has been in years.

“I’m having the best sex of my life, which I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do,” she joked.

“Oh, this shade!” she continued. “I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet.”

Lala carried on to share that while the Bravo cameras didn’t capture her “dating” while filming for the upcoming Season 10, viewers will get a glimpse of the man she hooked up with.

“You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up [with],” she noted. “[He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.'”

Lala is enjoying single life with her wingwoman, Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney

Lala isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star who is currently enjoying the single life in their thirties. Katie Maloney is also single following her March 2022 split from her husband Tom Schawartz.

The two were married for six years and together for over 12 by the time they called it quits. According to Katie, she was simply going through the motions by the end of their relationship and she could no longer stay since it wasn’t fulfilling for her.

Although their breakups have been difficult, Lala admits there is a plus side to both of them being single at the same time.

Speaking to People.com, Lala gushed, “We’re having the best time. We’re having the best time.”

She continued, “We’re just enjoying being single together. I love that I have a little partner in crime.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.