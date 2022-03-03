Vanderpump Rules: Critics troll Tom Sandoval as he shows off his bartending skills

Critics roasted Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval after showing off his bartending skills. Pic credit: Bravo

Tom Sandoval is putting his bartending skills back on display. The Vanderpump Rules alum has never been one to shy away from showing off his cocktail-making abilities, and in a recent post on social media, he let his followers in on his smooth moves.

Although Sandoval made a name for himself on the hit Bravo show by working at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant, in more recent years, he went into business with both Lisa and his best friend, Tom Schwartz. The business partners went with what they know best — bars and their collaboration resulted in the successful launch of TomTom.

The most recent season of Vanderpump Rules even found Sandoval and Schwartz on another new path. They parted ways with Lisa and her husband Ken Todd for their latest venture, and much of their Season 9 storyline focused on their new bar. The latest addition to Sandoval and Schwartz’s partnership caused quite a bit of controversy amongst the cast, specifically surrounding the new establishment’s name.

Tom’s passion for mixing the perfect cocktail also led to him releasing the book Fancy AF Cocktails with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix. With all of his ventures taken into consideration, it’s no wonder Tom looks so confident in his newest social media post. However, that didn’t stop critics from calling him out and accusing him of using “poor technique.”

Critics pan Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval as he shows off bartending abilities

Over on his TikTok account, Tom made a cocktail on camera for his fans and followers set to the hit viral song Meet Me At Our Spot. And although he looked like his usual confident self, followers didn’t hold back in calling out his behavior.

One follower wrote, “Might need to come up with a recipe for the Humble martini.”

Another mockingly commented, “He thought he ate it.”

Yet another questioned, “Why are you moving like that? [laughing emoji]”

Other users also pointed out that pouring a drink was nothing to be so dramatic about.

“Dude you’re pouring a drink. No tricks there,” a user wrote.

Thankfully, not all of the comments on Sandoval’s post were negative. In fact, some fans were truly in his corner and enjoyed watching him make a drink.

“Fine as hell [flame emoji],” wrote one follower.

Another supportively wrote, “nice to see you doing what you love!”

Sandoval and Katie Maloney battled over bar name in Season 9

Sandoval has continuously been a controversial personality throughout his time on Vanderpump Rules. However, love him or hate him, his confidence is unmatched.

In Season 9, Sandoval found himself in a battle of wills with his BFF’s wife, Katie Maloney. While she hoped to help Sandoval and her husband, Tom Schwartz, prepare to open their new bar, the two co-stars engaged in conflict almost immediately.

Sandoval was thrilled to finally settle on a name for their new establishment — Schwartz and Sandy’s. Unfortunately for him, it came as a shock when Katie not only admitted that she hated the name, she also insinuated that Schwartz agreed.

The conflict between them led to a temporary break in Sandoval’s friendship with Schwartz while attempting to let the tensions mellow out.

Thankfully, Katie came around and left the friends to their own devices when Ariana agreed to go into business with Katie. And it seems to have worked out for the best, Katie is opening a new sandwich shop with Ariana, and the Toms get to keep their bar’s name.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.