Vanderpump Rules: Charli Burnett shares sweet throwback with boyfriend Corey Loftus

Pump Rules star Charli Burnett shared a throwback pic with boyfriend Corey Loftus. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has wrapped its filming for the season, and while fans and viewers wait for the new season’s premiere, the Pump Rules cast has been sharing some intimate insight into their more private lives.

This is especially true for one of Vanderpump Rules’ newest full-time cast members, Charli Burnett, who really managed to find her footing back in Season 9.

Not only did Charli seem to find her place amongst the cast, but she also showed just how brave she was when early into the season she went head-to-head with Lala Kent.

Lala is known for her explosive personality and relentless jabs when confronting her co-stars, yet Charli somehow managed to navigate conflict with Lala and come out rather unscathed.

In addition to finding her voice, Charli also opened up more on social media and introduced her fan base to her boyfriend, Corey Loftus.

And in a recent post to social media, Charli took a sweet stroll down memory lane and shared a memory of the couple that displayed just how great they look together.

Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett shares throwback photo with Corey Loftus

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Charli shared a throwback snap of herself and longtime love Corey Loftus.

In the sweet memory, the young couple posed snuggled up close to one another while enjoying some time on the beach.

As the sun was seemingly starting to set, Charli propped herself up on her knees next to Corey wearing a casual ensemble of light-washed, distressed denim paired with a black bodysuit. She added an army green jacket and let the sleeve slide down her arm giving a glimpse of her bare shoulder.

Completing the look, Charli also wore a dark pair of sunglasses.

Corey, on the other hand, took the handsomely disheveled look to the next level. With his one arm wrapped lightly around Charli’s waist, Corey shot a smoldering look at the camera while the breeze blew through his hair.

He pulled the long sleeves of his white shirt up to the elbows and matched the shirt with a pair of brown slacks while his feet rested in the sand.

“wow,” Charli captioned the post. “Throwback hehe @coreyloftus.”

Pic credit: @charliburnett/Instagram

Charli’s boyfriend made his Vanderpump Rules debut in Season 9

Up until mid-way through Season 9, the identity of Charli’s boyfriend was a reality TV mystery. Although Charli had spoken to Corey on the phone, giving viewers a listen to his voice, it took a hot minute before he made his first official onscreen debut.

After making his first appearance, Charli further opened up about their relationship, including her dreams of moving into a new home with Corey that would act as more of a neutral ground than their current home which he lived in prior to their relationship.

However, that was but a minor detail in the grand scheme of their relationship. Charli also couldn’t help but gush about her love for Corey and she couldn’t help but also mention just how good looking he is.

During a Season 9 confessional, Charli joked, “Look at him. He’s a tall dude with tattoos, good style, good looking…who didn’t f**k Corey?”

It remains unclear if viewers will be seeing Corey again once Season 10 drops, but it’ll be great to see what the couple has been up to in recent months.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.