Vanderpump Rules cast show support for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz amid recent split

The Vanderpump Rules cast showed love and support for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz shortly after the couple announced their split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked to hear of Katie Maloney’s split from husband Tom Schwartz. After 12 years together the couple decided it was time to part ways and prioritize themselves individually.

Although the breakup is fresh and clearly more amicable than most, that didn’t stop Katie and Tom’s friends and co-stars from leaving comments of support for the couple.

In fact, several of their longtime friends left messages of love and support on both Katie’s and Tom’s posts separately indicating there was no need or willingness to pick sides in their split. And given that both Katie and Tom indicated they still had immense “respect” for one another, it seems fitting to keep their friend group intact.

Vanderpump Rules stars show love for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz despite their recent split

When announcing their split, Katie and Tom both wrote separate statements about their separation. However, the posts went live at the same time.

In Katie’s post, she shared that there was no “resentment or animosity” between them and clarified that there were “no sides to choose” in their split.

The comments left for Katie were waves of support from friends, followers, and even several co-stars.

“I love you,” Stassi Schroeder shared.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Another Pump Rules star who happened to share that sentiment of love was Ariana Madix who echoed her love for Katie.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Raquel Leviss wrote, “Sending love Katie.”

“i love you so much,” former VPR star Dayna Kathan shared.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Kristen Doute also weighed in and said, “I love you mama.”

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Even Andy Cohen left some love on Katie’s post and loving wrote Katie and Tom’s famous nicknames for one another.

“#bubba,” he commented.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Katie and Tom’s split came after rumors of marital issues

Rumors began swirling that Katie and Tom may have been experiencing marital problems after Katie shared a cryptic post quoting Kim Kardashian talking about her split from Kanye West. Fans were left wondering if the post might have been directed at Tom.

The issue was pushed further when eagle-eyed fans noticed Katie had been going without her wedding rings on more than one occasion.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Katie and Tom were further rumored to have separated after a source revealed they had split.

Over on Tom’s Instagram posts, various Vanderpump Rules stars also left their love and support for the former couple.

Tom’s post was considerably longer than Katie’s and revealed more intimate details of the split, including the revelation that it was Katie who initiated their separation. Tom also noted that it was too fresh and too painful to even use “the ‘D’ word” (divorce) just yet.

In the comment section of Tom’s post, both Stassi and Ariana wrote, “Love you both so much.”

Pic credit: @twschwa/Instagram

Kristen also left another comment along with SUR DJ James Kennedy.

“love you both forever,” Kristen wrote.

James commented, “I love you mate.”

Pic credit: @twschwa/Instagram

Scheana Shay said, “Sending you love!”

Controversial former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor also commented, “Love ya bro.”

Pic credit: @twschwa/Instagram

Despite the fresh pain of their split, there is still seemingly plenty of support for the former couple as they move forward without one another.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.