Vanderpump Rules cast share birthday wishes for Tom Schwartz

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz received plenty of love on his birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

It’s time for another Vanderpump Rules birthday! Tom Schwartz turned 39 years old on October 16 and his VPR co-stars seized the opportunity to love on him for the special day.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is finally underway and there are so many changes happening for Schwartz and his castmates. One of the largest changes of the season so far is his newest business venture with BFF and business partner, Tom Sandoval. The two revealed that they’re working on opening a new bar without the help of SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd.

This new venture has caused some tension to arise between Sandoval and Schwartz’s wife, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, since she feels that Sandoval “steamrolls” Schwartz on a regular basis.

While the two still have a ways to go in terms of mending the tension this season, it’s clear that they both love Schwartz dearly as they share sweet messages for his birthday.

Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney-Schwartz share sweet birthday messages for Tom Schwartz

Over on their respective Instagram pages, both Katie and Sandoval posted sentimental messages of love and support for Schwartz.

Sandoval gushed about his love for his best friend and shared several snaps of Schwartz.

“Happy Birthday to my best Friend, Business partner and all around cool ass dude! Can’t wait for all the other adventures we go on! Love u man! @twschwa ‘We ride together, we die together… Bad Boys for life!'” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Then, over on Katie’s Instagram, she shared a similar birthday post for Schwartz and included some of her favorite pictures of her hubby, who she adorably nicknamed Bubba.

She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Bubba!!!! Too many pics to choose from to really capture your entire essence, so here are some random favorites of mine. This year is going to be your best yet, I just know it! Thank you for always taking care of me and the boys. I love you endlessly!”

Other Vanderpump Rules stars pop up to wish Tom Schwartz a happy birthday

The birthday wishes didn’t stop there. Schwartz’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute also posted to her own Instagram to show him some love.

“a @twschwa appreciation post! happy birthday Tommy Tom! one minute you’re young and free, the next minute you’re someone who needs a furnace guy. love you & can’t wait to trash some place with you!” she captioned the post alongside some throwback pictures of them from over the years.

Schwartz’s other former co-star Stassi Schroeder also posted to her own Instagram Stories in celebration and shared a collage of pictures for Tom.

“Happiest freakin birthday to one of my honest-to-god most favorite people on the planet,” she lovingly captioned the post.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Lala Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett, also posted for the day with a silly picture of Schwartz to his Instagram Stories.

“Happy Birthday to my brother @twschwa,” he wrote over a close-up of Schwartz’s face.

Pic credit: @randallemmettfilms/Instagram

It’s obvious that there’s more than enough love to go around for Tom Schwartz’s birthday and he was happy to accept it by reposting all of the lovely messages on his own Instagram Stories as well.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.