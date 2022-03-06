Vanderpump Rules: Brock Davies criticized for promoting his app on co-star Lala Kent’s post

Brock Davies was criticized for seemingly promoting his new company in the comment section of his Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent’s recent Instagram post. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules newbie Brock Davies has received his fair share of criticism since appearing alongside his now-fiancee Scheana Shay through Season 9.

Although he seemingly had the best of intentions while trying to begin building a life with Scheana and their daughter, Summer Moon, certain VPR castmates were highly critical of Brock. From the lack of his relationship with his two other children to his methods in building his new app and business, Brock couldn’t catch a break.

In a recent post to her social media, Brock’s co-star Lala Kent showed off her new single mom status by uploading a video of herself working out while hold her 11-month-old daughter, Ocean, on her hip. When Brock took the comments with a humorous idea, Lala’s followers slammed him for plugging his business on her post.

Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies slammed for plugging his company and app in co-star’s comment section

Although the video was lighthearted and Lala was clearly enjoying having her workout buddy by her side, her followers weren’t so joyous once they read Brock’s comment suggesting a new idea for his Homebody business.

Brock’s Homebody business focuses on livestreaming workouts that are designed and led by influencers and celebrity personalities.

“Baby workout @homebodyapp lol 🔥” Brock wrote, suggesting his business may consider adding a new category to the offered workouts.

The comment seemed to be made in gest, however, several of Lala’s followers didn’t find the comment funny and slammed Brock for using her platform to promote himself.

“@brock__davies so desperate I cannot,” one follower wrote.

Another chimed in, “@brock__davies Are you seriously plugging on someone else’s page? Lol yikes.”

Other followers pointed out that Lala and Brock had continuous conflict throughout the most recent season of the hit Bravo show and poked fun at the hypocrisy.

“@brock__davies “I can’t stand Lala” … but let me just tag my shit on her post real quick 😂🤦🏻‍♀️😂The thirst of it all,” they commented.

Yet another stated, “this is C R I N G E”

When one comment tagged Brock telling him to look at the responses on the post, he shot back to the critics.

“@penaalexa to be honest, it’s expected… a bunch of perfect people that have done nothing wrong in their live’s and it’s so great to be graced with their uplifting messages 👏👏👏,” he clapped back.

Brock faced off with co-star James Kennedy over promotion of his new business

Although Lala opted not to engage in the comment section on her post, this isn’t the first time Brock has received resistance about his newest venture.

During Season 9, Brock faced off with his outspoken co-star James Kennedy surrounding his request asking his Vanderpump Rules co-stars to feature in a photoshoot for Homebody. James’ then-fiancee Raquel Leviss revealed to several co-stars that James had advised her not to respond to Brock’s text request because Brock wanted them to take part in the photoshoot for free.

While he was seemingly the only VPR star to take issue with helping their friend launch a business, it caused a monumental riff between James and Brock and soured the remainder of their season together.

Despite the criticism for commenting on Lala’s post, Brock seems to be moving full steam ahead with his app.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.