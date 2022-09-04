Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright shares highlights from Mexico vacation

Brittany Cartwright gives a look at the best moments from her Mexico vacation. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright seemingly had a blast in Cancun, Mexico, when her little family of three made their way south for Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies.

The former Pump Rules star was joined by her husband, Vanderpump Rules OG Jax Taylor, and their 1-year-old son Cruz for the adventure, and while they were there to celebrate Scheana’s wedding, they also took the time to pack in as much fun as possible while there.

Brittany and Jax have been on the outs with some of their former co-stars recently, namely Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. The couple was originally invited to Stassi and Beau’s Italy wedding but ultimately canceled at the last minute, which caused a massive rift between the friends.

Since then, Brittany has been navigating her feelings and focusing on her other friendships — including her friendship with Scheana.

Brittany has also been on a weight loss journey for almost a year. The mom of one welcomed baby Cruz in April 2021, and after allowing her body to heal following his birth, Brittany joined the Jenny Craig weight loss program.

Since signing on to become a spokesperson for the weight loss giant, Brittany has continually shared her progress with her fans and followers online. And her most recent social media share was no exception.

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared a video montage of her family’s time in Mexico.

The video starts with footage of the Cancun sign outside of their resort, followed immediately by the boat ride she enjoyed with Jax and Cruz.

Brittany made the most of the crystal clear waters by jumping overboard and diving into the water.

More clips included adorable little Cruz playing in their hotel room and being lifted into the air by Jax.

Brittany then put her adorable family on display by sharing pictures from the night of Scheana’s wedding when she donned a stunning light green strapless dress for the event.

Clips of Scheana and Brock celebrating saying “I do” and officially becoming man and wife was also in the mix along with more poolside pictures and snaps of getting her tan on alongside her former co-stars.

Brittany celebrates losing over 40 pounds

Back from their Mexican excursion, Brittany also gave another exciting update to her fans and followers online when she revealed she’s now lost over 40 pounds since joining Jenny Craig.

Sharing a behind the scenes look at her latest photoshoot for the brand, Brittany showed off her hard work and newfound confidence.

In addition to her own impressive accomplishment, Brittany noted her mom Sherri has also joined the program and is currently down over 20 pounds.

Clearly her health and wellness focus is paying off.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.