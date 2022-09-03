Pump Rules: Brittany Cartwright celebrates 40-pound weight loss, reveals mom joined the program

Brittany Cartwright has lost over 40 pounds since giving birth to Cruz in April 2021. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright has hit yet another major milestone in her weight loss journey and recently shared that she’s now lost over 40 pounds.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany joined Jenny Craig after giving birth to her son Cruz in April 2021.

Initially signing on to be a spokesperson for the weight loss giant, Brittany has continued to use their program and coaching tools to help her navigate postpartum health and wellness.

Since becoming a face for the company, Brittany has continued to keep her fans and followers updated on her progress.

What Brittany has shed in pounds she’s seemingly gained in confidence. In a recent post to social media, Brittany gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot for the brand and shared she’s now lost over 40 pounds.

To add to the exciting news, Brittany also revealed her mom Sherri is also participating in the prepared meal program and has lost 25 pounds to date.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright shares behind-the-scenes look at recent photoshoot

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared a video compilation of a shoot she had as spokesperson for Jenny Craig.

The video clips included several outfit changes and a date with her “glam fam” to bring the completed looks together.

One outfit Brittany rocked included a light colored ruched top with skinny jeans and knee-high brown riding boots.

Brittany struck numerous poses for the various shots which included the products pre-packaged goodies. She then pulled her son Cruz in for several shots before bringing her momma into the fold to show off weight loss of her own.

From there, the mom of one swapped her look for a lighter brown ribbed dress with button detailing down the front.

Finally, Brittany’s third look was comprised of a glamorous, dark sequined number with elaborate curls cascading from a high ponytail.

She captioned the post, “BTS shooting for our fall campaign with @jennycraigofficial 🍂🍁 It was so much fun, I got to shoot with my Mom, my baby boy, and my amazing personal coach Laura! ❤️ I’m so proud of my Mom she has lost over 20lbs too!!”

Brittany confirms she’s lost over 40 pounds

While her Instagram feed got the full breakdown of her photoshoot, Brittany also boasted about her weight loss success in her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a snap of herself and mom, Sherri, Brittany shared what the mother-daughter duo has managed to lose altogether.

Brittany wrote over the smiling picture that she has now lost 42 pounds, while her mom is down 25.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

It’s clear Brittany’s hard work is paying off in terms of weight loss, and the added confidence and bigger smile is just a bonus for the star.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.