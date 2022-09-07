Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright shares excitement over new commercial

Brittany Cartwright shares her excitement over her recent commercial appearance. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright is making more moves in the weight loss community and recently shared a look at her most recent commercial appearance.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany became a spokesperson for weight loss giant Jenny Craig after healing from the birth of her son, Cruz, in April 2021.

Throughout her pregnancy, Brittany was trolled heavily online for gaining more weight than her co-stars and friends. Brittany was one of four Pump Rules cast members to fall pregnant within mere months of one another.

Stassi Schroeder welcomed her daughter in January, followed by the birth of Lala’s daughter in March, and finally, Brittany and Scheana Shay both welcomed their babies in April.

Unlike her co-stars, including Lala Kent, Brittany experienced more weight gain which left her feeling vulnerable. While she did her best to maintain her confidence, her husband, OG Jax Taylor said at the time that his wife required more reassurance during her pregnancy due to her lowered self-esteem.

Thankfully, since joining the Jenny Craig program, Brittany has reclaimed her confidence and is now sharing that feeling with her followers online.

In a recent post to social media, Brittany shared her upcoming Jenny Craig commercial with her fans and followers and the excitement had her glowing.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright shares new Jenny Craig commercial with fans online

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany shared her new commercial with her followers. In a previous post, the mom of one shared a behind-the-scenes look at filming for the new advertisement and fans got a look at her outfit choices which helped to showcase her fantastic progress.

In the newest ad, Brittany promotes the brand with a conversation about the food and having lost 40 pounds in just half a year.

Bringing her adorable southern accent to the script, Brittany boasts that with the support of her coach, she was able to hit her goals.

“I feel incredible,” she gushed.

Brittany captioned the post, “I’m so excited my new commercials with @jennycraigofficial air today!!!! 😊😊😊😊 This was such a fun day!! I feel so blessed! 💕💕 Click the link in my bio & use code BRITTANY50 🙌🏼”

Brittany Cartwright’s mom joins in on the weight loss journey

In her previous post with the behind-the-scenes look at the new commercial, Brittany also revealed that her mom, Sherri, has joined the program and has lost 20 pounds so far.

“I’m so proud of my Mom she has lost over 20lbs too!!” Brittany gushed.

With her continued journey, Brittany has not only lost weight but she’s clearly embraced her post-baby body and is enjoying her newfound confidence.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.