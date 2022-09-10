Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright in dazzles in green slip dress after landing in New York

Brittany Cartwright stunned followers in a skimpy green dress after landing in New York for Fashion Week. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright is ready to embrace everything New York has to offer as she headed east to attend her first ever New York Fashion Week experience.

The mom of one made her way from California to New York without her husband and son, Jax Taylor and Cruz, in tow and recently dazzled while showing off her impressive weight loss.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany has now officially lost 40 pounds with the help of weight loss giant Jenny Craig. She joined the program shortly after giving birth to her son in April 2021.

Now that she’s surpassed her weight loss goal, Brittany isn’t letting anything hold her back.

After landing in New York, Brittany took some time to glam herself up before heading out on the town.

In a recent post on social media, Brittany shared her first look with followers and stunned in the skimpy green number.

Pump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright stuns in green slip dress for NYC Fashion Week

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared two shots of her first glammed look for her New York trip.

Standing in the middle of a busy New York crosswalk after dark, Brittany struck a pose and smiled for the camera.

She placed one foot in front of the other and kept her arms down by her sides, letting her killer curves speak for themselves in the green silk number.

The spaghetti-strapped dress hugged all of Brittany’s curves perfectly. The hem fell just above her ankles and a side slit gave a peak at her toned legs.

Brittany paired the dress with clear strappy heels and a small cream bag.

“New York State of mind ✨✨✨,” she captioned the post.

Followers and Vanderpump Rules co-stars share love for Brittany’s green ensemble

Brittany’s followers flooded the comment section with words of support for her stunning look.

Her husband Jax also showed up in the comments with adoration for his wife.

“Have fun babe!!! ❤️👠,” he wrote.

Brittany’s former co-star Scheana Shay also commented on the post sharing a string of flame emojis.

Many others took a moment to point out how fabulous Brittany looked in her latest glam attire.

“There’s nothing you can’t do!! 🎶 🔥” wrote one follower.

Brittany’s publicist, Lori, also stopped by and commented, “Slayyyy.”

Other comments ranged from “You look great girl!” to “Hot mama.”

With all the hard work Brittany has put in to getting her health and fitness back on track, there’s clearly no stopping her now.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.