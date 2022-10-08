Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son Cruz gets his first haircut

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright reveals she and Jax Taylor finally cut baby Cruz’s hair. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright finally took the leap and cut her son Cruz’s hair.

While it’s fairly standard to cut a toddler’s hair, Brittany and her Pump Rules OG husband Jax Taylor held off on taking the plunge with baby Cruz for over the first year of his life.

Cruz was born during the first ever Vanderpump Rules baby boom in April 2021.

He was one of four babies born in the first half of 2021. Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay also welcomed their first children during that time, however, they all welcomed daughters.

Since his arrival, Brittany and Jax have continued to keep their friends and followers updated with most of Cruz’s biggest milestones. From his first steps to his first time at Universal Studios, Brittany and Jax’s followers have watched Cruz continue to grow.

In a recent post to social media, Brittany and Jax’s fans, followers, and loved ones got to see yet another milestone in baby Cruz’s life as he got his first ever haircut.

Brittany first teased the major change over on her Instagram Stories. Brittany first shared a couple of shots from their time in Michigan with relatives. In the adorable posts, Cruz donned his best autumn attire and his long blonde locks were down around his shoulders.

The subsequent posts included Cruz at a recent Detroit Red Wings hockey game. Seen from behind, Cruz’s hair was again the center of attention. However, it was the final picture where Brittany shared a close up of the snipped hair that came from Cruz’s haircut which caught followers’ attention.

Shortly following the news that Cruz’s haircut had finally come to be, Brittany added the milestone to her Instagram grid showing off his new cut.

“Big Boy haircut,” she captioned the post.

Brittany and Jax defended choosing not to cut Cruz’s hair

Cruz’s hair was a sensitive topic for his parents, who often found themselves having to defend their decision to keep his hair long.

In an Instagram Q&A with his followers, Jax revealed that they knew the day would come but they weren’t in a rush to get there and Jax acknowledged the day would take a huge toll on his wife.

In recent weeks, Brittany went to bat over their decision not to cut his hair again after a follower described his long hair as “yucky.”

Brittany shot back at the comment and told the Instagram user that it was unacceptable to ever refer to a child this way and doubled down that her son’s hair is beautiful.

This big change was likely difficult for Brittany, however, Cruz is just as adorable as ever — even with his short hair.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.