Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright claps back at critic telling her to cut son’s hair

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright isn’t about to sit back and allow critics and online trolls to insult her son, Cruz.

Since his arrival in April 2021, Brittany and her husband, Jax Taylor, have been hesitant to cut their 1-year-old son’s hair.

This has resulted in the little one growing quite a head of light brown hair.

And while his parents love his tresses and adorable styles, including man-buns, it turns out not everyone is a fan of the look.

Brittany recently took to her social media to share the fun outing she recently had with former co-star Lala Kent and their kids. However, one follower simply couldn’t help but comment on Cruz’s long hair.

In defense of her son, Brittany clapped back at the troll and proceeded to scold them for being so judgmental of her child.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright bashes troll for criticizing her son Cruz’s hair

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared a snap of herself, Lala Kent, and their kids, Cruz and Ocean.

Brittany posed and flashed a wide smile for the camera, while Lala kept her smirk more on the subtle side.

Their little ones, born just one month apart, were propped up on each mother’s hip. Cruz was munching on some snacks while looking towards the camera while Ocean’s attention seemed to be pulled away from the lens.

In the comment section of the post, one of Brittany’s followers critiqued Cruz’s long locks, writing, “Yuck. Cut his hair.”

Naturally, this didn’t sit well with Brittany and she scolded the commenter for speaking so poorly about a child.

“@suzjack10 don’t ever say yuck about a child. His hair is BEAUTIFUL ❤️,” she snapped in response.

Jax previously weighed in on whether or not they plan to cut Cruz’s hair

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Cruz’s long hair has been a hot topic of discussion in recent months as it has continued to get longer.

During a Q&A over on his Instagram Stories, Jax weighed in with his own thoughts and revealed they can’t quite decide if they want to cut his hair just yet.

“We go back and [forth], Brittany found some cute short hair pics but she will cry her eyes out when we do,” he wrote in response to the question. “We love his long hair we can’t decide.”

If Brittany’s recent response to comments about Cruz’s hair is any indication if they’ll make the big chop any time soon, it doesn’t look like it’ll happen just yet.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.