Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix explains obstacles in Brock Davies’ engagement plan

Ariana Madix stepped in to defend her Vanderpump Rules co-star Brock Davies after viewers criticized his proposal plans. Pic credit: Bravo and @scheana/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix swooped in to defend her co-star Brock Davies and his decision to propose to Scheana Shay.

Over several episodes, Brock worked with his fellow VPR co-stars to plan something special for Scheana. But after his initial plans of a surprise engagement and wedding fell through, Brock was back to the drawing board.

During Tuesday’s episode, Brock concocted another plan and asked Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix if they would help him pull off a stealth proposal and wedding. His idea included the four of them sneaking away while the others weren’t around, having Ariana as their witness, and Sandoval acting as their officiant.

Ariana Madix defends Brock Davies’ decision to propose to Scheana Shay, reveals it wasn’t his top choice

After the latest Vanderpump Rules episode, viewers were highly critical of Brock and Scheana. Not only were they critical of the engagement ring Brock chose, but also his plan for proposing to her.

Over on Twitter, a user questioned why Brock was in such a rush to propose to Scheana and insisted it must be for his green card.

Scheana responded by stating that their latest podcast episode held all the answers.

“He does not NEED a green card. We share a child. We love each other. End of story,” Scheana responded.

Pic credit: @scheana/Twitter

The immense amount of criticism prompted Ariana to clarify that due to filming delays, Brock was really under pressure to pull off the proposal if he wanted it included in Season 9.

“I feel compelled to let y’all know we missed 7-10 days of filming bc of a covid scare and we went from having multiple events this proposal could be done at to like almost nothing left. there was nothing normal about trying to film amidst covid,” Ariana tweeted.

Pic credit: @scheana/Twitter

In a separate tweet, Ariana continued, “7-10 days gone during this exact week of filming, to be clear, for example, there was going to be a party at a really nice house in the hills that would have been perfect, but then that was taken away by covid. i really wanted to be able to help brock make this happen but alas.”

Pic credit: @scheana/Twitter

Scheana clarifies that she didn’t care if Brock proposed on camera

When another tweet insinuated that Brock only wanted to propose to Scheana in order to get it on camera, Scheana clarified that that wasn’t the case at all.

“[Scheana] probably wanted to be proposed to on camera and he knew that,” the tweet said. “She’s already talked about how the show never covers positive aspects of her life.”

Scheana responded, “And honestly, i didn’t care if it was on camera or off. I’ve already had a proposal on the show. I just want to marry the father of my daughter bc he is the love of my life.”

Pic credit: @scheana/Twitter

If Brock follows through on his plans to propose to Scheana during James and Raquel’s engagement party getaway, that could spell intense drama for everyone.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.