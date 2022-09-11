Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix comments she’s Tom Sandoval’s ‘girlfriend’ as rumors claim the two have split

Ariana Madix comments on Tom Sandoval’s recent social media post amid rumors the two have split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix attempted to set the record straight after rumors recently claimed she has split from longtime boyfriend and Pump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval.

The couple went official with their relationship during the reunion for Season 2 after a dramatic and tumultuous split from his former girlfriend Kristen Doute. Since going public with their romance, Tom and Ariana have remained one of the franchise’s most stable couples.

However, in recent weeks, rumors have started to surface that there may be trouble brewing in paradise for the longtime lovers.

Tom has invested plenty of his spare time to his newest cover band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras. And although he may be far from his Rockstar dreams, Tom and his band have certainly found their groove and have been enjoying traveling while on tour across the US.

Up to this point, Ariana has remained with the band on tour and shown serious support for her boyfriend.

A recent blind item claimed the couple had called it quits due to his hectic touring schedule. The latest rumor had fans and followers concerned that yet another Vanderpump Rules couple had imploded.

Thankfully, Ariana may have put fan worries to rest (for now) as she recently confirmed she still holds the title of Tom’s girlfriend.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix confirms she’s still Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend amid split rumors

While the recent blind item may claim the couple has broken up, Ariana took to the comment section of one of Tom’s most recent social media posts showing her beau some love.

In the video post, Tom encouraged his followers to head to a link that would allow them to vote for members of his server team. The team works hard at his and Tom Schwartz’s newest business venture — Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge in California.

The video message presents ways to cast votes online and Tom explained the importance of the “prestigious” awards. The Servies, as they’re known, will not only award on of the over 7,500 nominated frontline staff with the award itself, but they’ll also receive a $3,000 tip.

In the post’s comment section, many shared their thoughts on the video. However, it was Ariana’s presence in the comments that had followers taking notice.

In her first comment, Ariana nominated a friend of her own for the award.

In her second post, Ariana seemed to confirm the status of their relationship by commenting on one of her favorite parts of Tom’s unique style — his mustache.

“ps – your girlfriend thinks your stache is sexy [heart eyes emoji],” she wrote.

Ariana Madix previously clarified ‘cryptic’ post about sad times in her life

Ariana’s most recent confirmation about the status of her relationship with Tom comes hot on the heels of a previous comment which also left fans scratching their heads.

Taking to her Instagram, Ariana reflected on the past few months as she shared a throwback series of snaps from her latest birthday celebrations. In the post’s caption, Ariana shared that much has changed for her recently and not all of those changes have been good ones.

“i never posted anything for my birthday months ago and now it’s wild to look at these photos because so much has changed.

some good and some sad, but that’s life i suppose! i’m just happy to be here! and my friends are gorgeous in every way 🥰,” she wrote.

Fans quickly questioned if Ariana was hinting at some trouble with Tom.

Thankfully, Ariana quickly dispelled any notion that they had split and took to the comment section to clarify.

“this post is about my life. not vanderpump rules. nothing cryptic about it. nothing i’ve said hasn’t already been shared by me over the last few months,” she wrote. In other comments, Ariana opened up about the loss of one of her beloved pets.

This change seems to be the “sad” change she referred to in the post’s caption.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.