Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar flexes in Gucci, says ‘I love myself’

90 Day Fiance alum Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar used his social media platform to flex his Gucci drip while dropping a motivational message that included him saying, “I love myself.”

Usman loves to show off in different ways on Instagram that highlight his professional life as Sojaboy and his personal life as Usman.

33-year-old Usman is from Nigeria and likes to give his followers a glimpse into his culture through his Instagram posts as well.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Usman on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days with his ex-wife Baby Girl Lisa Hamme.

The pair split shortly after Lisa returned to America, and they have both moved on into different relationships.

Usman was on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days with Kimberly Menzies, where their rocky road to becoming boyfriend and girlfriend was highlighted.

Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar shares message and outfit flex with 90 Day Fiance fans

Usman shared several photos in an Instagram post with his 260k followers.

In the first photo, Usman looked at the camera while wearing a traditional African hat and outfit with beaded bracelets.

The second photo was taken from farther back to reveal Usman’s Gucci sandals and more of his garb.

The third photo was similar to the second, only it was taken in a hallway.

The post was geotagged in Kano, Nigeria, and Usman included a motivational caption.

He wrote, “Once you accept how amazing you are, your power will be unleashed. I love you my people and I love myself ❤️🙏🏾.”

Usman Umar and Kimberly Menzies will be on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The cast and premiere date for Season 7 of Happily Ever After? was announced last month and included Usman and Kim in the cast.

Kim will travel to Nigeria to see Usman’s home country with the intention of proposing and trying to get the approval of his friends and family.

Kim will be faced with Usman’s mother’s assertion about Usman taking a second wife since 51-year-old Kim cannot have children at her age.

Based on the trailer, it looks like things may not go over well, as one scene showed Kim throwing a drink in Usman’s face.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.