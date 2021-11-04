Unaired footage from RHOBH reunion shows faceoff between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais at the RHOBH reunion. Pic credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion officially came to an end last night and viewers have had quite a bit to say about the 4-part event. However, while the network was able to give us major content over the past four weeks there were still things left on the cutting room floor that viewers didn’t see, that is until now.

Last night during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the RHOBH host showed a clip that didn’t air during the reunion. It showed a tense faceoff between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais.

Unaired footage shows faceoff between RHOBH stars Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais

People are still talking about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion which ended last night. All eyes were on Erika Jayne who’s storyline took over most of the season and of course, the reunion focused a lot on the Painkillr singer as well.

While we saw a lot of interactions between Erika and her castmates, however, what we didn’t see was a faceoff between Erika and Garcelle. We witnessed a few tense moments between the two women throughout the season but the Bravo editors left a very interesting clip out of the reunion.

Thankfully, Andy Cohen decided to air the moment between the two RHOBH stars on WWHL last night.

In the clip, Erika and Garcelle discussed the dinner party at Kathy Hilton’s home where Erika threatened Sutton Stracke when she questioned if she was being truthful. However, The Real co-host made it clear that she would not have behaved the way Erika did.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Would you sit there and allow yourself to be called a liar?” said Erika to Garcelle.

“I would get up and leave before I did that…I would have walked in another room or something like that,” said Garcelle.

Erika Jayne tells Garcelle Beauvais ‘there are no rules’

During the tense exchange — which for some reason was left on the cutting room floor — the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars continued to discuss Erika’s treatment of Sutton at the dinner party.

Many viewers were outraged that Erika threatened her castmate after being questioned about her legal woes and expressed that some of Erika’s stories didn’t add up. Garcelle noted that she didn’t like the way Erika handled the situation but during the exchange, Erika did not back down

Garcelle admitted that she would have left the situation instead of resorting to threats.

“You would run off…You would have allowed yourself to be run off when you’re being accused of something. You wouldn’t have turned and fought your a** off?” questioned Erika.

“Not like that,” responded Garcelle. “I would’ve fought for myself but not like that, I wouldn’t threaten her.”

“Garcelle… until you are in my position and being accused of heinous s**t there are no rules here!” said Erika.

The Real Real housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.