Tyra Banks announced as new host of Dancing With The Stars, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

Just a day after news broke of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews leaving Dancing With The Stars, ABC has said Tyra Banks will be their replacement.

Supermodel Tyra Banks is now the new host and executive producer of Dancing with the Stars. ABC confirmed the news in a press release.

Tom Bergeron has been the host for 28 seasons since the inception of the show. He has had different co-hosts over the 15 years. The most recent was journalist Erin Andrews.

Tyra Banks is the new host of Dancing with the Stars

In the press release, Tyra said, “I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”

She continued, “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

ABC says the change happened because they are going in a new creative direction. In the press release, they thanked Tom and Erin for their dedication to the show.

After the news broke, Tom tweeted about the change. It does not appear that it was Tom’s choice to leave his hosting gig.

He wrote, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews spoke out after firing

Many fans flocked to the comments saying that they will miss Tom. Some disagreed with ABC’s decision.

Erin also spoke out on Instagram. She wrote, “Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons.”

Her post continued, “Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

Do you agree or disagree with the hosting change for the upcoming season of DWTS?

Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere in the fall on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.